Opposition’s pin up girl is a bludger with 10 kids, multiple fathers and we’re supposed to feel sorry for her

The opposition has provided some info to the NZ Herald to supposedly pimp the poor and in particular solo mothers.

This is the person they’ve put up as an example of someone we should be looking after better:

Some women are being penalised over $100 a week for not naming the father of their children. Auckland woman Stephanie, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, can’t prove the father of five of her 10 children. She gets $116 deducted from her benefit every week. She said the father of four of her children has denied he is their parent. The 33-year-old is currently pursuing court action to get a paternity test. The father of her youngest child claimed he hasn’t had the birth registration papers delivered to his house for him to sign. Parents who don’t legally identify the other parent have $22 deducted every week for each child. A further $6 per family is added if it continues for over 13 weeks.

She has ten children and wonders why she is poor. Not only that she hasn’t named the sperm donor.

Stephanie said it was like the Government was punishing her and her children, when the blame sat with the fathers.

Name them…problem solved.

Instead it was her and her babies that went without food and clothing and struggled to make ends meet. “Caring for them isn’t hard, but financially it is. We can’t afford heaps of things. “[Work and Income] expect us to better ourselves but then put us in this predicament. This sanction is hanging over my head.”

Having ten kids from who knows how many fathers is the real reason for her poverty. With contraception being free or nearly free there is simply no excuse for pushing out 10 more bludgers for the state to feed. She’s either very, very stupid, or wanting to create a lifestyle for herself with the taxpayer picking up the tab.

Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei called Section 70A a misogynistic piece of legislation that needed to be scrapped. She said it caused enormous harm to New Zealand’s poorest families and meant they lost up to $200 a week from their already meagre income. “These women who are in need of financial support from the state do not deserve to be interrogated and harassed by Winz about a very personal decision they made for their child’s well-being.”

So, now we know who fed the figures to the NZ Herald, but Turei seems to think that a woman with 10 kids, four allegedly from the same father is her poster child?

This was a truly poor example to pimp to media.

