Lights out in Gaza thanks to uncaring Palestinian leaders

by SB on July 30, 2017 at 8:30pm

Whether on the Temple Mount or in Gaza, one thing’s clear. Palestinian leaders couldn’t care less about the safety and well-being of their own people.

Lights out in Gaza.

Why? The Palestinian Authority continues to play politics with people’s lives.

 

