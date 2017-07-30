Lights out in Gaza thanks to uncaring Palestinian leaders

Whether on the Temple Mount or in Gaza, one thing’s clear. Palestinian leaders couldn’t care less about the safety and well-being of their own people.
Lights out in Gaza.
Why? The Palestinian Authority continues to play politics with people’s lives.
