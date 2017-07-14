Did Pam Corkery rip off a little old lady?

Yesterday in the Disputes Tribunal there was a case involving former NewstalkZB radio host and Internet party press secretary Pam Corkery.

The case was the first call in the Disputes Tribunal but Pam Corkery failed to show. The judgment details that she apparently now lives in Australia and despite promising to phone into the Tribunal hearing she did not.

Accordingly, judgement was entered against her for a sum of $5285.33. She has until 27 July to pay her victim.

It is understood that the case is about an approach to an “elderly and somewhat vulnerable lady” who happened to be a friend of a friend of hers.

Corkery is alleged to have proceeded to “bully the woman” with requests for money saying that she had heard this elderly lady had money she could lend. Corkery allegedly initially asked for $30000 saying it was for a property transaction and she would pay it back.

Corkery was reportedly told by the lady she only had access to $ 7500. At that stage, it is alleged that Corkery said “that will do” and took it with an understanding that it would be paid back on settlement.

This occurred in 2013, while she was still working for NewstalkZB and prior to the 2014 election when she was in the pay of the Internet party. It is alleged that there was no house purchase and that Corkery had kept the money and done very little in the way of paying it back . Corkery constantly claimed she had no money anymore and couldn’t repay it.

From the judgment, it appears that other monies were promised, in the form of book royalties to pay back the victim, but no payments were ever forthcoming.

Regular readers may recall Pam Corkery’s rather intemperate attack on media during the 2014 election campaign.

Corkery has since also appeared on Dancing with Stars. Presumably, she was paid for those appearances.

Attempts to contact Pam Corkery were met with silence, both via email and it appears her Australian mobile phone is now disconnected.

-tipline