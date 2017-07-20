What part of “bus-only” did this road maggot not understand?

A Wellington road maggot is upset…at being run over…by a bus.

A Wellington cyclist who earned the wrath of a bus driver while riding in a bus-only lane says he had his back tyre buckled as the bus nudged him from behind. David Tong, a recent arrival to the city from Auckland, says he was unaware of the bus-only rules in Manners St as he was pedalling to work at 8.45am on Wednesday. He claims the Go Wellington driver behind him became angry and squashed his back tyre. Tong stopped at a red light and said the driver began yelling abuse at him for cycling on the bus-only street in the central city.

It’s a bus-only lane, not a bus and road maggots lane.

The entitlement of these pricks makes you wonder why they don’t get run over more often.

Bus vs Lycra forcefield is always a win to the bus…or a car as an Ottawa road maggot found out when he thought he was impervious to traffic.

“I’m looking back to try to understand what he’s mad about, when the light goes green and he drives straight over my stationary back wheel. “I wasn’t even moving, with my foot on the ground. “I can’t say it was deliberate, but I can say it was reckless. My wheel is squashed like a taco.” Wellington has bus lanes, bus-only lanes, part-time bus lanes, and part-time bus-only lanes. The section of Manners St, formerly Manners Mall, where Tong was riding is always bus only – no other vehicles are allowed at any time, including motorbikes, taxis and cyclists.

Who says he was mad? You were stationary…in a bus-only lane…in his way. Of course you got run down fool. The light was green…and he moved off…in his bus-only lane. Why weren’t you moving…out of his way.

Tong accepts he was in the wrong, but says the bus driver went overboard and should face consequences, such as having to do a safe driving course. Tong may yet take matters to police.

No he doesn’t…he went whinging to the media, he clearly thinks he is in the right still…virtue signalling, smug, road maggot that he is.

That bus driver should be training other drivers now. At the very least he should be shouted a DB.