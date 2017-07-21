Does Paula Bennett believe in the Yeti as well?

Paula Bennett believes in something that doesn’t exist; the Gender pay gap. As far as I am concerned the Gender Pay gap is like the Yeti. People claim it exists but I have seen no believable evidence of its existence and privately I think they are pretty odd for believing in it. I have viewed many logical and evidence based explanations on why it doesn’t exist. The figures used by those who believe in it are as dodgy as these Yeti photos as the figures they use do not compare apples with apples.

…Bennett today released guidance for companies about how they can close the gender pay gap, and in a speech criticised large companies that had declined to speak to the Ministry for Women about the problem. ….New Zealand’s national gender pay gap is 12 per cent. …“Saying you pay all your receptionists the same regardless of gender doesn’t cut it.”

Bennett said she was a “firm believer” that it was attitudes within companies and not regulation that would result in change.

…”I quite frankly find it appalling that in 2017 in the country that first gave women the vote that we haven’t made more progress.” -NZ Herald

The gender pay gap is a mythical gap that is created by manipulating statistics. The bottom line is that women have equality in New Zealand. We have one of the least sexist countries in the world. Business owners don’t care what is between a person’s legs, all they care about is how qualified and experienced a person is and whether or not they are good at their job. If a woman is the best she will get the job. If she has the same experience and qualifications as a man she will get paid the same. It is unacceptable to tell employers to close a mythical gender gap when to do so will mean promoting a woman over a man because of what is between her legs rather than what is between her ears.

It is incredibly sexist and patronising of the government to attempt to pressure businesses to discriminate against men in order to advantage women. We women are not lesser beings who need special treatment. We can do it on our own thank you very much and we do. The only reason why less of us are earning the big bucks as employees is because many of us choose of our own free will to have children and to do work that gives us more flexibility but less income.