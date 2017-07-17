Pay it Back Metiria

This song needs a rewrite if someone is so inclined. Won’t need much of a lyric change.

Metiria Turei is now a self-confessed benefit fraudster and people are calling for her to pay it back.

Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei should pay back money she received on welfare as a solo mum after admitting she lied to authorities, a tax lobby group says. Ms Turei said she didn’t tell welfare officials she had income from flatmates when she was receiving a benefit while studying law in the 1990s. “I knew that if I told the truth about how many people were living in the house my benefit would be cut,” she said when releasing a families policy package on Sunday. “And I knew that my baby and I could not get by on what was left. “This is what being on the benefit did to me – it made me poor and it made me lie.” The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union says she needs to pay back the money she received from Work and Income as a result of her lying about her living situation. “Putting aside the moral question of whether Ms Turei was justified in breaking the law back in the ’90s, now that she can afford to pay it back, she must do so,” the union’s executive director, Jordan Williams, said. Lying to Work and Income about subletting rooms is no different to a tax evader cheating on their taxes because they decide they need more money, he says. “Now Ms Turei is an MP, earning around $200,000 per year, the very least she can do is pay back the money she’s admitted to having defrauded.”

Pay it back.

Here are the lyrics if someone wants to have a crack at re-writing it.

Stop thief! You’re gonna come to grief

If you don’t take a little more care

You’re gonna get more than the family plan

From this one shoestring affair

I may be crazy buy I can’t contemplate

Being trapped between the doctor and the magistrate Once of these days I’m gonna pay it back

Pay it back one of these days

Once of these days I’m gonna pay it back

Pay it back one of these days And then they told me I could be somebody

If I didn’t let too much get in my way

And I tried so hard just to be myself

But I keep on fading away

And then the lights went out, I didn’t know what to do

If I could fool myself, then maybe I’d fool you Once of these days I’m gonna pay it back

Pay it back one of these days

Once of these days I’m gonna pay it back

Pay it back one of these days I wouldn’t say that I was raised on romance

Let’s not get stuck in the past

I love you more than everything in the world

I don’t expect that will last

They told me everything was guaranteed

Somebody somewhere must’ve lied to me Once of these days I’m gonna pay it back

Pay it back one of these days

Once of these days I’m gonna pay it back

Pay it back one of these days Once of these days I’m gonna pay it back

Pay it back one of these days

Once of these days I’m gonna pay it back

Pay it back one of these days Oh one of these days I’m gonna pay it back

Pay it back

