Peters speaks the truth about Little, Labour not happy about that

NZ First leader Winston Peters says he’s not spending the next nine weeks talking about Labour and the Greens when Opposition leader Andrew Little is at risk of not even getting back into Parliament.

Peters was welcomed to the party’s annual convention in Auckland on Saturday with a standing ovation and lots of passionate promises of doubling the current caucus after the election on September 23.

The relationship between the Green Party, which is also holding its conference in Auckland this weekend, has been hitting the headlines after co-leader Metiria Turei accused Peters of “racist” policies in a speech to party supporters in Nelson last weekend.

Turei revealed on The Nation that the attack was calculated and had been in the making for two or three weeks and the Labour Party had been given a heads up about it.

Peters hit back at Turei threatening “consequences” for her remarks and reiterated to media on Saturday that NZ First had passed the Greens in the polls and were “surging”.

He says he has polls showing NZ First has more than 14 per cent of the vote and “the National Party do as well”.

He told media he regretted having to spend all his time with reporters answering questions about Little – the most recent poll had Labour at 26 per cent.

“If they fall another three or four points Andrew won’t be in Parliament.”