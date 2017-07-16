Peters speaks the truth about Little, Labour not happy about that

NZ First leader Winston Peters says he’s not spending the next nine weeks talking about Labour and the Greens when Opposition leader Andrew Little is at risk of not even getting back into Parliament.
Peters was welcomed to the party’s annual convention in Auckland on Saturday with a standing ovation and lots of passionate promises of doubling the current caucus after the election on September 23.
The relationship between the Green Party, which is also holding its conference in Auckland this weekend, has been hitting the headlines after co-leader Metiria Turei accused Peters of “racist” policies in a speech to party supporters in Nelson last weekend.
Turei revealed on The Nation that the attack was calculated and had been in the making for two or three weeks and the Labour Party had been given a heads up about it.
Peters hit back at Turei threatening “consequences” for her remarks and reiterated to media on Saturday that NZ First had passed the Greens in the polls and were “surging”.
He says he has polls showing NZ First has more than 14 per cent of the vote and “the National Party do as well”.
He told media he regretted having to spend all his time with reporters answering questions about Little – the most recent poll had Labour at 26 per cent.
“If they fall another three or four points Andrew won’t be in Parliament.”
The media are looking for a glimpse of which way Winston Peters may go. And as per usual, he gives them nothing.
It’s rather unique for the party leader to be running in an election where he may not even be returned even though he’s number one on the list.
Labour MP Phil Twyford, acting spokesman for the party, said nobody took the suggestion from Peters that Little wouldn’t get back into Parliament “seriously”.
He said it was “Winston in campaign mode”.
“I think when you’re on 14 per cent at best it’s a bit rich to be saying you should be the leader of the Opposition.”
Twyford said it’s a “very far fetched hypothetical” that NZ First could end up with a similar chunk of the vote as Labour.
“Last time I checked Winston was not the leader of one of the two major parties,” he said.
Sorry Chinky Phil, but Winston has been doing a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to being an effective opposition politician. And, to be honest, the voters know it.
That’s why there is an even chance your glorious leader won’t even be back in parliament.
– Stuff
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.