Photo of the Day

“To me, she exemplified the word, give. She’d just give and give and give; no matter what it cost her … she spent her last hours giving and being concerned about others.” – Dorothy’s Brother Jim

“Ok,” the voice warned, “now you’re going to come my way, and when I get you alone, I will cut you up into bits so no one will ever find you.”

For months, Dorothy Jane Scott had been receiving phone calls at her workplace from the same mysterious caller. The voice sounded vaguely familiar, but she just couldn’t place it. Sometimes he expressed fawning adoration, and other times, resentment and violence. He let her know that he was trailing her wherever she went, and he described details of her daily activities to prove it. This volatile, unseen stalker so alarmed her that she took up karate and considered buying a handgun.

She was employed as a secretary for Swingers Psych Shop, in Anaheim, which was conveniently attached to Custom John’s Head Shop. Swingers and Custom John’s were jointly owned services of the area’s vestigial hippie culture, so one could pick up a “waterpipe” at the latter and then go soak in the groovy posters in the former’s blacklight room.

Dorothy worked in a back room office and led a life far less colourful than the tie-dye shirts and multicoloured bongs sold at the other end of the store. “As dull as a phone book,” one friend described it. She almost never left the house for recreation. She was religious. She rarely dated, if ever, and worked from morning till night, leaving her son Shawn in the care of her parents during business hours. She was a dependable worker, and by all accounts, a kind-hearted and compassionate person.

At the time of her disappearance, Dorothy (born April 23, 1948) was a 32-year-old single mother of a four-year-old son, Shanti (a.k.a. “Shawn”). They lived with her aunt in Stanton, CA, just west of Anaheim.

Although she worked in a hippie haven, Dorothy was a devout Christian who didn’t do drugs or even drink alcohol. “She wouldn’t have known what cocaine looked like,” claimed one friend. While Dorothy was at work, her parents, Jacob and Vera Scott, took care of their grandson at their home in Anaheim, less than a mile away from Swingers.

Jacob Scott said that his daughter “worked from morning to evening,” and that while Dorothy may have gone on an occasional date, she had no regular boyfriend that the family was aware of. Co-workers and friends confirm that Dorothy was a hardworking homebody who divided her time primarily between work and caring for her son.

In the months before her disappearance, Dorothy had been receiving phone calls at work from an unknown man who alternately professed his love for her and threatened violence. He claimed to be following Dorothy wherever she went and described details of her daily activities. According to her mother, one of the last calls Dorothy received from the man made her particularly upset. During this call he said, “Okay, now, you’re going to come my way and when I get you alone, I’m going to cut you into bits so no one will ever find you.” Dorothy told her mother she recognized the man’s voice but couldn’t put a face to it. Because of the calls, Dorothy considered buying a handgun and, about a week before she disappeared, began taking karate lessons.

On Tuesday, May 27, 1980, at around 9pm, Dorothy attends an employee meeting at Swingers. During the meeting, she notices that one of her co-workers, Conrad Bostron, doesn’t look well and that there’s an angry red streak developing on one of his arms. Concerned, she and another co-worker, Pam Head, leave the meeting to drive Conrad to the UC Irvine Medical Center ER in Dorothy’s white 1973 Toyota station wagon.

First, however, they make a quick stop at Dorothy’s parents’ home on West Stonybrook to check on her son. While there, at the urging of her mother Dorothy changes the black scarf she has been wearing in favour of a red one.

At the Medical Center, Conrad is diagnosed as suffering from a black widow spider bite and rushed in for treatment. Dorothy and Pam pass the time in the hospital waiting room, chatting, reading magazines, and watching television. Pam Head insists that at no point while they were waiting did Dorothy leave her side.

Conrad is discharged at around 11pm. Dorothy offers to bring her car around while Conrad and Pam wait in line at the medication window. Conrad is still not feeling well and Dorothy doesn’t want him to have to walk too far in his condition. Before heading to the hospital parking lot, she briefly uses the restroom.

Conrad and Pam fill his prescription and wait at the exit for Dorothy. When Dorothy does not appear after several minutes, they go to the parking lot to look for her. Once there, they see Dorothy’s car approach them at a high speed, its headlights blinding them so they cannot see who is driving. They wave their arms to try to get Dorothy’s attention, but the car speeds up, passes them, and takes a sharp right out of the parking lot and onto the street. (Interestingly, the initial newspaper account of this story (The 6/12/80 Santa Ana Orange County Register article) indicates that there was another, smaller car in front of Dorothy’s car, but that detail does not appear in any of the subsequent accounts.)

Conrad and Pam wait for two hours for Dorothy to return, at which point they call Dorothy’s parents and alert the University of California (UCI) police. At the time, however, LE feels there is no cause for alarm.

At about 4:30 am the next morning, Dorothy’s station wagon is found burning in an alley in the 800 block of Townsend Street in Santa Ana (which is, I believe, located somewhere between West McFadden and West Monte Vista), about 10 miles from where she was last seen. Dorothy herself, however, is still nowhere to be found.

Authorities searched for Dorothy but turned up empty-handed in the subsequent days and weeks following her disappearance. The first major lead police received was when it was reported that Dorothy had received numerous phone calls at work in the weeks before she vanished. She told a co-worker that the unidentified caller watched her every move. She mentioned that the anonymous caller described specific details of her life to her which led her to believe the calls were real and not prank calls.

They advise Jacob Scott to keep quiet about the disappearance and not to contact the media in hopes that Dorothy’s abductor will call to make a ransom demand or release Dorothy.

On June 3, 1980, Vera Scott receives a call at her home from an unknown male. “Are you related to Dorothy Scott?” he asks. “Yes,” replies Vera. “I’ve got her,” he says, and then hangs up.

A week later, Jacob Scott breaks his silence and contacts the Santa Ana Orange County Register. The Register runs a story about Dorothy’s case on June 12, 1980 which omits details regarding what Dorothy was wearing on the night of her disappearance and the nature of Conrad Bostron’s medical condition.

The very day the story runs, Pat Riley, the managing editor of the Register, receives a call from a man claiming to be Dorothy Scott’s killer. “The caller said he met Miss Scott at the medical center and asked her about another man. He said she denied being involved with any other man, but he insisted she was. He indicated to Riley that he had pictures to prove his claim. On one occasion he said, “She was my love.” On two occasions he stated, “I killed her.”

The caller knew that Conrad had suffered from a spider bite and that Dorothy had been wearing a red scarf – details that had not been published in the June 12 article. He also claimed that Dorothy had phoned him from the hospital that night. (Once again, however, Pam Head insists that Dorothy did not leave her at any point during the evening, except to use the restroom for a few minutes before she left to get her car.)

Every Wednesday for the next four years, while her husband is out at work during the day, Vera Scott receives a call from the same man. He is soft-spoken and his voice is most likely disguised. The caller would ask, “Is Dorothy home?” or he would say that he had killed her.

LE taps the Scotts phone and the calls are recorded, but the caller never stays on long enough for the calls to be traced or calls at times when the phone is not tapped. No one recognizes the caller’s voice.

One Wednesday in April 1984, however, the man calls uncharacteristically in the evening. Jacob Scott, home at the time, answers the phone instead of Vera. After this, the calls cease.

On August 6, 1984, a subcontractor discovers human skeletal remains – a skull, a pelvis, and arm and two thigh bones – in some brush off of Santa Ana Canyon Road, about half a mile east of Eucalyptus Drive (Note: this would place the remains, somewhere near the western edge of Deer Canyon Park). The remains are not buried, but are partially submerged in soil due to erosion. Atop the human remains are the skeletal remains of a dog. Found along with the remains are a turquoise ring and a watch which had stopped at 12:30 a.m., May 29th, 1980.

Vera Scott identifies the turquoise ring as belonging to her daughter. A little more than a week later, on August 14, 1984, the remains are confirmed via dental records to be those of Dorothy Jane Scott. The cause of death, however, could not be determined. “[Jacob] Scott dismissed any connection between his daughter and the dog, saying many dogs are struck and killed by cars along the canyon road. He said his daughter did not own a dog at the time of her disappearance.”

The day after the remains are confirmed to be Dorothy’s, Jacob and Vera Scott are at the mortuary making funeral arrangements when their son, Allen, receives two calls at their home. Each time, a man asks, “Is Dorothy home?”

On August 22, 1984, Dorothy’s family holds a memorial service for her at Forest Lawn, where her remains are eventually interred. Dorothy’s brother Jim gives the eulogy: “To me, she exemplified the word, give. She’d just give and give and give, no matter what it cost her … she spent her last hours giving and being concerned about others.”

Investigators checked out Shawn’s father, but he had an air-tight alibi: he was at home in Missouri on the night Dorothy disappeared. They questioned everyone at the Psych Shop. And then questioned them again. The consensus was that, since Dorothy worked out of public view, it’s unlikely her harasser would have been a customer. Police looked at area sex offenders. They plumbed Dorothy Scott’s social circle for any potential enemies, or even questionable characters, but they found none. Dorothy’s parents consulted a psychic, then another psychic, and then police detectives consulted their own psychic.

Leads fizzled, and the investigation cooled. But the menacing phone calls kept coming. Almost every Wednesday, for four years, the phone rang at the Scotts’ home.

Baffling, According to LE they did extensive investigative work on her friends, co-workers, and family members. She was a known homebody and dated very rarely. According to her parents she wasn’t actively dating anyone. The guy had to have been watching or informed to Dorothy’s whereabouts very quickly the day she was abducted.

The meeting she was attending may have routine. If the meeting was not routine. Then that’s very interesting. But the incident regarding Conrad and her taking him to the hospital was not. He knew she was with Conrad and Pam. Even later that she was wearing a Red Scarf and that Conrad suffered from a spider bite.

Whoever abducted Dorothy could have asked what she was doing there that night. He probably was stalking her that evening and followed her and her co-workers to the hospital. Holding her by force, he could have gotten all kinds of information out of her.

Granted he could have learned that after he kidnapped her. But he already knew she was at the hospital.

He knew her routine and what she wore daily as well. According to reports she either was at home or work. That narrows it down right there. She worked in the back as a secretary. Didn’t have much contact with customers. Seems like a narrow suspect pool.

Something important. Were the initial reports of a second car either true or an error.

It seems to have dropped after the one article. That is an important part. The killer would have had to have driven there or been dropped off. If dropped off then there is more than one responsible. If not then he left his car in the hospital parking lot when he presumably drove off with her in the car. That means he would have had to have come back to get his car. So he either walked or was given a lift, via an accomplice or a bus back to get his car, or there were two people (or more) involved in this.

Meaning the abductors kidnapped Dorothy and drove her car, and the accomplice(s) drove their car off as well. Which would lend credence to the first report of another car.

So was the killer driving the car when it sped out hospital parking lot (if her friend’s didn’t see who was driving due to the high beams) or he was in the back or passenger seat, instructing her to speed off while threatening her with a weapon.

He also stated that Dorothy called him from the hospital. Which Pam said was not possible. I strongly suspect that the killer stated that to have LE believe Dorothy did in fact tell him. Instead of someone else.

There is much more here than meets the eye. The length of time this case has gone unsolved leads me to believe it won’t be. Granted crimes have gone on longer and been solved. There are just a few things that really bother me.

Depending upon the lighting in the parking lot as well as the distance from where they spotted Dorothy’s car. How did Pam and Conrad know it was Dorothy’s car? How did they know Dorothy’s Parents Phone Number? I’m sure they would have had Dorothy’s Phone Number. I don’t know what Pam’s position was at the store.

Dorothy lived with her Aunt. I doubt her workplace would have had that number. Who knows? Maybe they did. Maybe it was an Emergency Contact Number. And maybe Pam and Conrad called the store to get the number and then called Dorothy’s Parents. It’s possible. But the only people that would have known that Dorothy was going to the hospital were the attendants of the meeting, Dorothy’s Parents, and apparently her stalker.

So we would have to believe the guy followed her every day. As well as calling her. And never was seen by an increasingly alarmed Dorothy. Alarmed to the point she was taking self-defense classes and thinking of purchasing a gun. So the guy followed her to work. Sat outside and followed her home everyday. So this day he followed her to the meeting.

Then followed her to the hospital. And sat outside and waited? What would’ve happened if all three went out to the parking lot?

Did Dorothy volunteer to take Conrad to the hospital or asked? Did Dorothy volunteer to pull her car around to the front of the hospital or was she asked? Why would Dorothy stop at her parent’s house on the way to the hospital? I understand she wanted to let her parents know. But she could have called from the hospital as well. So maybe that means that Conrad’s condition wasn’t as bad as it was made out to be. Oh and the dog was likely unrelated.

Jacob Scott died in 1994, one week shy of his seventieth birthday, and Vera Scott died in 2002—both without having learned the identity of the man who killed their daughter, the man who couldn’t help but salt their wound on a weekly basis for the better part of four years.

It takes a special brand of psychopath to so diligently torment the parents of someone whose life they’ve snuffed out. Most communicators will reach out to the press or to law enforcement, the obvious objectives being recognition, or a need to “outsmart’ the investigators. It’s rare that one will reach out to victims’ family, rarer still that one will call the family, and moreover, call the family repeatedly, over a span of many years. Dorothy’s circle of friends offered to adopt her son Shawn. But his Grandfather Jacob Scott wouldn’t have it. Apparently Jacob Scott had a major positive impact on Shawn. Apparently Jacob Scott passed away on Dorothy’s Birthday in 1994.

Dorothy’s killer has never been found and brought to justice.