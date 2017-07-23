Photo of the Day

Julia Holmes Scammer…

She looked harmless enough but glamorous granny Julia Holmes was a thief, a fraudster and a jailbird, a con artist, a bigamist, a fantasist, a sweet talking criminal who left a trail of destruction wherever she laid her shonky head.

Julia Holmes, adopted a number of aliases in the course of her life, died alongside Limerick bee-keeper Thomas Ruttle at his family home at Boolaglass outside Askeaton on May 18, 2015.

Their badly decomposed bodies were found by burglars who had broken into the house which they believed was abandoned. Although she used more than 20 or more aliases to cover her tracks, she was on the verge of being found out at the time of their deaths. The couple had not been seen for weeks, and their bodies were discovered by suspected burglars

For over 40 years, Julia Holmes was one of the most accomplished con-artists on both sides of the Atlantic. In Texas, she sold over $500,000 of non-existent land in Ireland and hobnobbed with Vice President Dan Quayle. Deported to Ireland, she set herself up as a “sports guru” and psychologist and tried to befriend members of both the Irish and English national rugby teams. The woman had gall.

Julia Holmes, the three-times married but never divorced Irish grifter was wanted on both sides of the Atlantic and spent many years on the run from the FBI, the Police Service of Northern Ireland and Garda Siochana (Police in the Irish Republic).

She became a confidence trickster at a young age and began using up to20 different aliases to help her ply her fraudulent trade.

In the early 1980s, she crossed the Canadian border into the USA and made her way down south to Texas. Once there, she and her new husband schmoozed with Republic Party officials including then Vice President Dan Quayle while she ran a real estate racket selling non-existent land in Ireland and conned her Texan friends out of more than $500,000.

Holmes spent 27 months in a Texan prison before being deported to Northern Ireland where she set herself up as a “sports guru” and psychologist and tried to befriend members of both the Irish and English national rugby teams.

When she was charged with defrauding a man in Northern Ireland out of £18,000 and involvement in a property scam worth one million pounds, she fled south to the Irish Republic. As soon as she settled in County Limerick, she established a new identity and found a new husband. In Limerick, even as the police net closed in around her, she made a fortune selling“fake honey” to gullible supermarkets and upmarket shop owners. Knowing that she would soon be captured, she went into hiding. She was last seen in Askeaton, County Limerick on March 14, 2015.

One month later, her badly decomposing body was found by burglars attempting to rob the isolated farmhouse she shared with her third husband.

1952: Born Cecilia Julia McKitterick in Castlederg County Tyrone, Northern Ireland on February 7, she grew up in the village of Castlederg just a few kilometres from the border with County Donegal in the Irish Republic. The village proved to be too small and too remote for the young woman who liked to tell “tall tales” and boasted to neighbours that she would one day make a great success in life – as soon as she could get away from the place.

1971: Aged 19, McKitterick married her first husband and began to call herself “Julia.” She gave birth to a son about one year after the wedding.

1972: McKitterick began calling herself “Julia Holmes,” the name most commonly associated with her. She left her husband, who she never divorced, and abandoned their six-month-old son, leaving him to be raised by his paternal grandparents in Northern Ireland. Her son Paul never heard from his mother again, and 40 years after she abandoned him, told police who were searching for her that he wanted nothing whatsoever to do with her.

In 1972, Holmes set off for Liverpool, England to begin a new life. She told her new friends she had a baby boy but he and her husband had died in a house fire. She told others that they had both died from cancer.

Little is known of her life in Liverpool though she would later invite friends from the city to visit her in Ireland. Police sources claim Holmes spent several years as a con-artist in London and may have served time in prison there using one of her many false names.

After a decade in Britain, she set off to begin a new life in America.

1982: Holmes entered the United States illegally by crossing the Canadian border and made her way down south to Athens, Texas. In Athens, she became a prominent member of the Lone Star State Women’s Republican Club. She met President Ronald Reagan and was photographed with U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle. (When Reagan died in 2004, Holmes held a commemoration service for him.)

She told her new Texan friends she was a wealthy widow who had inherited a large portfolio of land in Ireland. She would later involve her Republican Party pals in bogus property schemes that would leave some of them close to bankruptcy.

1983:Julia Holmes married Clyde Parrish, a printing-company owner (while she was still married to her first husband). The couple had met while the father-of-two girls was going through a divorce. Holmes moved into his house one week later. She immediately set up work as a“clinical psychologist” calling herself “Dr Julia Watson,” and saw clients in Parrish’s two-bedroom cottage. She told her clients and social circle that she had worked as a sports psychologist in Ireland and had helped many Irish sporting heroes on their path to success.

1985: Holmes claimed to be pregnant, despite Clyde Parrish having a vasectomy during his first marriage. She again claimed to be pregnant the following year. On each occasion, she said she had lost the babies through miscarriage. She told her new family she had a son in Ireland but he died of cancer when he was 13 years old.

Her two step-daughters later told investigating officials that Holmes was often violent toward them, “lacked any kind of a conscience” was “a compulsive liar” and had completely “hoodwinked” their father.

During their time together, Holmes and Clyde Parrish changed address frequently. They sometimes sold mobile homes together. Their first move was from Texas to Tuscon, Arizona. They moved there without telling any of their Texan friends and were only discovered when Parrish’s worried parents hired a private investigator to locate them. Parrish’s eldest daughter Kimberly Parrish-Sanders, said that in the 19 years her father was with Julia Holmes, “they moved house 15 times and even moved state.”

She said: “They ended up coming back to Texas but not before she had come under suspicion for theft and other dodgy deals. They left New Mexico when she was accused of stealing jewellery from a business near my father’s print works.”

2002 – 2003: Holmes, now calling herself Julia Victoria Parrish, set herself up as a real estate expert. She told businessmen and women in her social circle that she owned large swathes of land in Ireland. She would befriend people — even going on holiday with them –so that she could seal the deal. She promised returns of between 400 to 700 per cent to her “clients.” If they made an initial payment she would convince her victims that other investors had withdrawn, creating an additional opportunity for them to increase their share in the“lucrative property deal.” When investors became suspicious, she would send them “lulling emails” to ease their anxiety.

It was these emails which helped to convict her. She was apprehended by officials when businessman Dennis Rose took her to court after she promised him a 400 per cent return on his initial outlay of $392,000. When he highlighted the property scam, other investors stepped forward making similar accusations.

According to court documents, the fraud began around July 2002 and continued until December of 2003. Along with Dennis Rose, four other victims invested a total of $125,000. Jim Doughety was stung for $85,000, while couple David and Liz Maddox lost $20,000. A Philip Hardin lost $10,000, while Delores Hardin also lost $10,000.

2003 – December 1: Holmes pleaded guilty to 12 criminal charges of wire fraud.

2004: Holmes pleaded guilty to defrauding people of more than $500,000 in the Federal courthouse in Tyler, Texas. She had used several different names during her scamming, including Victoria Parrish, Julia Parrish and Dr Julia Watson, and several bogus social security numbers.

2005 – October: Julia Holmes (aged 53) was jailed for 27 months for wire fraud (related to the bogus emails she had sent) and ordered to pay €456,930 restitution to her victims. Her husband Clyde Parrish (56) was jailed for six months after he admitted he was aware of his wife’s crimes and helped to conceal them. The couple’s assets were confiscated to help cover her victims’ financial losses. The items seized included 48 acres in Henderson County, Texas, and the contents of two bank accounts in Athens. The couple also forfeited a new Toyota Tundra pickup worth $30,000, a three-year-old Lincoln Town Car, an aircraft engine and parachutes, two Rolex watches and a Texas State Senate chair Holmes had bought at the annual “Cattle Barons Gala.”

2006: She was released early from prison but deported back to Northern Ireland when U.S. officials discovered she had entered the country illegally in 1982 by crossing the Canadian border. When she arrived home, she moved to Ballynahinch, County Down.

She began using different aliases again, and became involved in multiple frauds, swindling goods and services valued at £1m (€1.4m) over a three-year period resulting in her prosecution and sentence of 21 months’ imprisonment in October 2009.

2006 – 2009: Once she was back in Northern Ireland, she assumed the name “Julia Greer” and began advertising herself online as a “high priestess” on “love guru” on her Facebook pages. In the process, Holmes wooed vulnerable widows and divorced men and relieved them of large sums of cash. She told others she met that she was a successful psychologist and author.

She spent her evenings at Ulster Rugby soirees at Ravenhill and often called herself “Doctor Watson” while she hob-nobbed with the English national rugby team. To Irish and English national rugby players, she said she was a “motivational practitioner” who could “improve overall sporting performance”.

2009: Holmes pleaded guilty at Strabane Crown Court to 22 charges of fraudulent activity. She was convicted of swindling businesses in Tyrone and Antrim. The most serious of the charges was making a false representation to the value of £1million to purchase a beauty treatment clinic. She was further charged with several acts of deception in the County Antrim area over a period of 18 months.

2009 – October: Holmes was sentenced to serve 21 months in Hydebank Prison as a result of swindling over 20 Northern Irish businesses out of services and goods worth more than £1 million. She served only a few months in prison.

2010 September: In Downpatrick, Northern Ireland, she was charged with fraud totalling £18,000. She was released on bail pending a future trial, but only after being electronically tagged.

2010 October: She fled Northern Ireland and made her way across the border to the Republic of Ireland.

2010 – November: Holmes met Tom Ruttle (then 54) through an Internet dating site. His online dating profile stated that he was “a quiet, country gentleman” from a “respectable” Church of Ireland family in Limerick. After a brief relationship, Holmes moved into his farmhouse in Askeaton, Limerick.

2011 – January: Holmes failed to turn up at the courthouse in Newtownards to be sentenced for frauds totalling £18,000. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

She was facing further charges and imprisonment in 2011 when she disappeared from her then home in Ballynahinch, Co Down.

2011 – Her step-daughter Kimberly spoke out for the first time to warn the public to stay away from the pushy pensioner and explains how her conniving ways have already led to financial ruin, emotional breakdown and even jail terms for people she has targeted over the years. American Kimberly Parrish knew Holmes for 19 years and had to attend counselling sessions to deal with the emotional detritus left in her life by her bigamist step-mother.

Kimberly, then 35, from Texas, said: “She was part of my life for 19 long, miserable years. She came to live with us when I was about eight and left a trail of destruction that would shock you.

“She married my father Clyde within two months of meeting him despite not being divorced from her husband Kenneth back in Northern Ireland – and she still isn’t.

“My father was charmed by her and sucked in by all her tall tales but we grew to realise that most of everything she said was just lies. “She lied about everything from making ice-cream to making million dollar deals. But it was always someone else’s ice-cream, always someone else’s money. “My greatest regret is she hooked my father and managed to steal him away from us. I was only eight and couldn’t do anything about it.

“Dad changed, became withdrawn and was very worn down by her and in the end, he lost absolutely everything because the FBI investigation meant both of them went to jail over one of her many crooked deals.“I can’t excuse dad but I think he tried to ignore what was going on for a quiet life. “Finally after she served her time in jail, she was deported back to Northern Ireland and we escaped her clutches although she tried to make contact through various means to get back in with us. “But she’s gone on to wreck even more lives and I want to warn people before they make the same mistake as we did. “It’s taken a long time for dad and I to start healing our relationship. I don’t want any other family going through what we did because of this wicked woman. She needs to be stopped.”

Following a lengthy investigation with the help of the FBI and other agencies, the Daily Mirror uncovered the make-believe world of Julia Holmes:

Lie 1: At least 42 aliases to con people into believing she’s on the level.

Lie 2: Lied to her American family that her son died from cancer at 13.

Lie 3: Faked two pregnancies, one aged 33 and one aged 57.

Lie 4: Committed bigamy at least twice.

Lie 5: Defrauded a doctor in the US of pounds 500,000.

Lie 6: Defrauded at least six Northern Ireland individuals, plus businesses and sports clubs of hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Lie 7: Created false emails accounts in her son’s name on Facebook claiming to live in New Zealand in order to make new friends and target more victims.

Lie 8: Claims President George Bush gave her an antique chair from the Whitehouse and tried to sell it.

Lie 9: Claims to be a white witch who can read minds and emotions.

Lie 10: Claims to be the life coach to Irish rugby international Peter Stringer.

Lie 11: Claims to own a million pound beauty salon business in Northern Ireland.

Lie 12: Entered the US illegally from Canada.

Lie 13: Stole social security number from a dead child in Ohio.

Lie 14: Uses innocent people’s bank accounts to cash stolen cheques.

Lie 15: Sold bogus Irish properties to American investors.

Lie 16: Claimed to be a medical doctor and carried a white coat in her car. Holmes, from Castlederg, Co Tyrone, was electronically tagged while she was living in Ballynahinch, Co Down.

The Daily Mirror also uncovered messages she has sent via Facebook and email, pretending to be her son in which she tried to befriend anyone who will respond to her friend requests. Police and her victims believed she was trawling for information and personal weak spots which she can use to strike again. Kimberly added: “She preys on the vulnerable. She swans into people’s lives and starts lying. “She makes up a scenario, develops a character and a name for herself and slowly gains their confidence and trust and she bleeds their bank accounts, good nature and hospitality until she has to break away and move. “I’ve seen her pack up an entire house of every item in a morning. She is fast and clever. “But she must be caught and her time is coming soon.

“In the meantime any single men out there of any age, and any women who would love a nice girlfriend to have coffee with – watch out. You could be her next target and your life would never be the same again.”

2011 – April: On April Fools’ Day, despite having been married for 40 years to her first husband, she married Tom Ruttle in what was called a “marriage blessing.”She starts to call herself “Julie Croen Ruttle. It is Holmes second bigamous marriage. She tells their Limerick friends she and Ruttle have been married for 30 years even though he has two adult sons by his first wife.

2011 – August: A couple from Liverpool stay with Holmes and Ruttle for a weekend in Bouliglass, Askeaton, County Limerick. They are told a series of lies by Holmes, for example, that she came back to Ireland after her husband shot himself when he was diagnosed with cancer. She also told them that, at the age of 59, she was three months pregnant with Tom Ruttle’s child. She even showed her house guests a scan of a baby.

2011 – December: Holmes and Ruttle have a heart-shaped plaque erected to commemorate the death of a baby called “Annabella Clarinda Ruttle.” The inscription claims that the baby died on December 2, 2011 and that she was the “treasured baby daughter” of Tom and Croen Ruttle. In December 2011, Holmes was almost 60 years old.

2012: Having become co-owner of Tom Ruttle’s farmhouse, Holmes took control of their efforts to sell the property. As the sale was being readied, however, the couple were unable to produce a valid marriage certificate. She was also unable to produce a valid employment identity number. Holmes persuades Ruttle that they would be better able to sell the property if they carried out extensive renovations to the farmhouse.

2012 – September: The Police Service of Northern Ireland put out another appeal for help to find Holmes, saying they believed she had been spending time in Galway on the west coast of the Irish Republic. In Limerick, where she was actually located, Holmes begins to wear a badly fitting blonde wig to hide her dark hair. She tells Limerick friends and associates that she has to wear a wig as she had been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

She used the cancer claim in other ways, telling one local builder about her“terminal disease” in the hope that his company would accept only part payment of a €70,000 bill for renovations at the farmhouse in Askeaton.

“She was sitting on a bench and obviously had a wig on. She made no effort to hide it. Then she said straight out: ‘I’m dying of cancer.’ Naturally, I felt awful. I was supposed to be getting a larger payment but when she started telling me about her chemo, I said ‘don’t worry.’ She got me hook, line and sinker. I was totally fooled.”

2013 – May: Police Service of Northern Ireland launch a new appeal for information about Holmes whereabouts. They issue a physical profile to help potential witnesses to come forward: “She is 5′ 5″ tall with blue eyes and has been known to change hair colour and style.”

2013 – 2014: In early 2013, Holmes began to take an interest in her husband Tom Ruttle’s beekeeping business. She markets organic honey under the brand name “Irish Bee Sensations” and claims that the bees are fed on “wild heather.” She sells the honey at a premium price to upmarket food suppliers and supermarkets and makes a hefty profit. Her organic honey wins several Irish food awards and wins a gold medal at one award ceremony. During this time, she is photographed with celebrities in newspapers and magazines, wearing her ill-fitting blonde wig. Rival beekeepers and honey producers suspect there is a scam involved as the quantity of honey “Julia Croen Ruttle” is able to produce is so vast. After a brief investigation, it is discovered that Holmes has been buying cheap supermarket honey and putting her “Irish Bee Sensations” label on the jars. Both food authorities and Irish Gardaí try to track her down. Julia Holmes goes into hiding. She is last seen on March 14, 2015.

Her last attempted fraud was mounted against the Saoirse Foundation children’s charity when she allegedly attempted to arrange a cooking demonstration by the unwitting TV chef Neven Maguire at €25 a head for donors in March 2015, in Dublin. Mr Maguire was not involved in any way with the alleged attempted fraud and participated in the charity night.

Holmes was last using the alias Julia Croen (or Croein) Ruttle while operating what she described as her Munster-based ‘artisan’ honey company, Irish Bee Sensations.

She managed to persuade the Irish Food Awards to recognise her brand and the company said last month it would be conducting a review. Holmes even claimed semi-magical qualities for her honey which generally originated in Eastern Europe.

At times since her release from prison and deportation from the US, Holmes delved into the quasi-mystical arena of angels, mythology and ‘cures’, an area frequently targeted by con artists.

2015 May 18: Tom Ruttle and Julia Holmes’s badly decomposing bodies are discovered lying on a double bed by two men attempting to burgle their isolated farmhouse in the middle of the night. The burglars contact local police to tell them about their horror find. Police remove a number of exhibits from the property including two bottles filled with poison and a number of licensed shotguns which are taken away for analysis.

A concerted internet campaign designed to expose multiple swindler Julia Holmes may have precipitated her suicide pact with her last victim, Limerick man Thomas Ruttle, gardai believe.

Hundreds of bloggers, including victims and others who participated in the online campaign, had effectively cornered the woman who had spent the last 40 years creating multiple aliases and carrying out an array of separate frauds.

Suicide by poisoning seems to be the most likely cause of death of the couple, whose decomposed bodies were found by suspected burglars at Mr Ruttle’s home near Askeaton in Limerick, gardai believe.

Mr Ruttle’s legally held shotgun was in the house but was not discharged. Gardai found no spent cartridges and the couple were said to have left suicide notes.

Holmes had been claiming to suffer from cancer in the past year but gardai and local people believe this was a ruse to evade paying debts.

Born Cecilia Julia McKitterick from Castlederg, Co Tyrone, she appears to have been alive on April 22, when she made a last entry on a social media site. There is no indication yet of the exact time of her or Mr Ruttle’s death but both bodies showed levels of decomposition consistent with death taking place about a month before they were discovered.

Gardai now believe Holmes had effectively been cornered by victims and their relatives who had been carrying out a concerted online campaign to have her exposed and extradited back to Northern Ireland to face imprisonment.

The campaign began around the time she was first exposed as a fraudster in Athens, a small town of just 17,000 inhabitants in east Texas in 2004. By the time she was jailed in Texas, a sizeable online ‘community’ intent on exposing her was in existence.

Her activities in Texas sparked the internet campaign to expose her, and this was subsequently joined by many of her victims and unknowing associates in Northern Ireland, causing her to move to Limerick.

At one stage, it appears that more than 200 people were actively networking and pursuing her on various websites. The most recent activity on these sites contain considerable detail of her frauds, and messages of annoyance that she was not being extradited back to Northern Ireland to face another term in Hydebank women’s prison in Belfast.

Detailed DNA tests carried out over a number of days reveal the remains of Julia Holmes and Tom Ruttle had been positively identified. Their bodies have lain undisturbed in the house for almost two months. Police set up a murder-suicide investigation. Holmes (then 63) had as many as 40 aliases during her criminal career, which began sometime after she left Tyrone at the age of 19, abandoning her husband and a newborn son.

2015 – May 25: Irish police tell the media that a series of hand written suicide notes previously found in the farmhouse kitchen revealed the deaths were most probably a result of “a joint suicide pact.” A total of 20 hand-written post-it notes had been found, one of which said: “If you find us don’t revive us,” signed by both Holmes and Ruttle. Also found among the notes was a request that the contents of the notes be read out at the couples’ inquests.

Police also reveal toxicology reports indicated that Holmes and Ruttle had most probably died from “deliberate, self-inflicted, carbon-monoxide poisoning.”

2015 -June: Julia Holmes final wish had been to be buried alongside her third husband, Tom Ruttle. Despite never divorcing her previous two husbands, shortly before her death, she had written to a solicitors firm in Belfast, Northern Ireland asking to be buried beside Ruttle in the Ruttle family plot in Askeaton. But while Tom Ruttle’s funeral was held at St. Marys Church of Ireland in Limerick, her body lay unclaimed in the morgue at the city’s University Hospital.

Her only known relative, the 43-year-old son she had abandoned as a baby, said he wanted nothing to do with her and would not be attending her funeral. When contacted by the media, he said: “I never wanted anything to do with the person I know as Celia McKitterick, who is also known as Julia Holmes and by many other false names.”

Meanwhile, in his sermon, Rev. Keith Scott told friends and family at Tom Ruttle’s funeral that their time of grief had been made “more difficult by the strangeness of the events leading up to his death.”

2015 – June 24: Julia Holmes remains were taken to the Island Crematorium in Cork where a private cremation took place (with only crematorium staff in attendance). Her ashes were then returned to Askeaton, County Limerick where it was hoped somebody would eventually claim them. Tom Ruttle’s two sons had always refused to acknowledge her as their father’s wife and therefore refused to have her ashes placed in the family plot.

2015 – July 7: Two weeks after her cremation, a man described in newspapers as a “mystery mourner” claimed Julia Holmes ashes from the crematorium. Despite frenzied media requests, the town’s funeral director Kieran Madigan refused to reveal the name of the Irish con woman’s mysterious friend.

Living in various parts of the world and operating under numerous pseudonyms, she crossed paths with Greg Kent during her time in Australia. “I was introduced to Julie in 2011 by a mutual friend. I had a bad truck smash in 2006 which resulted in the death of a very well known Queensland policeman,” Greg said.

“The crash was not my fault but what happened, as a result was that I was left with PTSD [post traumatic stress disorder].

“I was put on to Julie as she pretended to be a life coach and was meant me to get through the worst of it [PTSD] in conjunction with some other stuff.”

Greg told the Newstalk radio show in 2015, that he received compensation after the accident and Julia “cottoned on to this” and asked him to put a portion of that into a housing investment portfolio in America.

After initial reservations, Greg said Julia “worked her magic on me”.

“The initial amount that went in there was approximately €54,000 (A$106,000).

“Stupid me didn’t ask to see any evidence. She worked me over so well that I didn’t think I had to worry about that sort of thing” Speaking about her pretence as a life coach, Greg said that she began to drive wedges between Greg and his family and friends through her “coaching”.

“Some period of time after I rang her… I needed those funds to help pay my medical expenses and a few other things… I needed that money.”

Julia informed Greg at the time that this was not possible as she had “rolled over” his investment for another 12 months.

“She had initially told me that those funds would be returned to me two fold within 9-10 months.

Despite repeated calls and messages from Greg to release the funds, Julia used excuses of being ill, having a miscarriage and having terminal cancer to avoid the issue.

“The realisation that I would never see that money again only hit me when I realised the full extent of what this woman was about.

“I’m gobsmacked with how far this woman has gone with her “achievements”,” he said. Greg said that he stumbled upon news items about Julia. “She’s destroyed my life. I put that much faith and trust in her as a mentor, a role model a confidante. I won’t trust anyone else besides my wife again.

“It’s left me broken.”

Greg also said that he believes that “Tom” was not involved in Julia’s fraud and said he was “mortified that this man has actually gone”.

When she met Thomas Ruttle in 2011, she was a convicted fugitive fraudster who was the subject of PSNI, Garda and FBI investigations. Tom Ruttle, locals say, was a quiet, unassuming and lonely man who apparently fell entirely for Holmes’ machinations. He had lived alone after his marriage break-up and had cared for his mother, Eileen after his father died. A brother and sister live in England.

Mr Ruttle ran a farming contracting and repair business and was highly regarded. Local people said Ms Holmes appeared ‘out of the blue’ two years ago and settled with Mr Ruttle, claiming to have had their ‘union’ blessed by the Church of Ireland. But while Thomas Ruttle was laid to rest at the St Mary’s Church of Ireland in Limerick, her body remained unclaimed in the morgue at the city’s University Hospital for almost two weeks.

She was disowned by her son, whom she had abandoned as a baby. He refused to bury her. However, someone took pity on Ms Holmes and her remains were eventually taken to the Island Crematorium in Cork where she was cremated.