Photo of the Day

In heaven. Granny-square jammies
Fashion You Won’t Be Able To Unsee
Why yes those are matching paisley pants and shirt!
Crikey!!
‘If You’ve Got It, Flaunt It, Angels Flight pants advertisement. Ahhhh….the disco-show-off-days….
I just love how the shirt pockets relate to the pants pockets. How clever was that designer?
Some things are better “lost”
The crochet master
Awkward Family Photo: The truth comes out; Cleetus is NOT drug free…after he passed out following a binge…his brother Lester drew ALL OVER HIS FACE! And…you’re busted!
A couple’s get-along sweater and snuggie all in one, for those long winter nights you do not want to spend alone.
Ladies, this is what happens when you agree to a blind date set up by your aunt.
Submission to the 1970s
Super Special alright!!
How to show that you’re an animal man? By wearing synthetic print fabrics of course…
Makes me smile every time.
Bin mir nicht ganz sicher was besser sitzt: Frisur, Pullover, Frisur… I have no idea what that means but it sums it up for me.
The Jumpsuit
“If you wear a John Travolta as Vinnie Barbarino ‘Welcome Back, Kotter’ print shirt I’ll go to the junior high dance with you,” said no girl ever.
Plaid Stallions
For those cold Winter days..
Aloha
Funky !!
There are some knitting projects that should just never happen…eek!
70’s Fashion for Boys. For the big man on campus. “The Vest Suit of Defiance” – Plaid Stallions.
A fashion statement that I’m pretty sure will never come back. Yikes!
Mr. Spooner, rocking his crochet.
Just because you CAN crochet something doesn’t mean that you SHOULD.
Crochet Booty Shorts Are All the Rage for Dapper Gents
Ugly/Awesome
Maybe I’ll consider changing my hairstyle …
