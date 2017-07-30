Pick the deadliest: Landslides, earthquakes or tsunamis?

On average, there are three deaths a year from landslides in New Zealand and there are more recorded fatalities – 700 deaths – from slips than earthquakes and tsunami, says GNS Science engineering geologist Chris Massey.

“That number of fatalities is higher than earthquakes and tsunami.

“So landslides are a real problem. It’s not just the deaths, the people that they kill, but it’s also the damage to property, the damage to infrastructure.”

GeoNet said there were about 400 slips on artificial slopes on the Wellington City Council road network each year.

Mr Massey said most slips were triggered by rainfall and the main factors influencing the risk of a landslide are geology, climate, and land use.

”The thing is, though, not many people live on slopes… Many in Wellington do, but in the rest of the country a lot of people don’t live on slopes so the risk isn’t evenly distributed across the whole population. It’s kind of weighted to the people who live on slopes.”