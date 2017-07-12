Politically incorrect Truth Teller of the week: Anne Marie Waters

Anne Marie Waters is an English political activist and director of Sharia Watch UK, an organisation launched by UK lawyers in 2014 which has the support of the Baroness Caroline Cox. She launched Pegida UK in conjunction with activist Tommy Robinson and politician Paul Weston. She blogs at annmariewaters.org

Anne Marie has been smeared as a hard right activist by some within the UK Independence Party (UKIP) now that she has launched a bid to become the leader but her manifesto reveals nothing of the sort.

Giving a speech to a small group of supporters and publishing her manifesto, Ms. Waters put the promise to create a written British constitution at the heart of her campaign. “This constitution will affirm free speech, equal citizenship and civil rights for all, the authority of British law on British soil, and our democratic process, while putting in place common sense safety guards so that democracy cannot be used in order to destroy itself”

…her manifesto claims that, “Islam is having, and will continue to have, a profound and negative impact on freedom of speech, law enforcement, and especially the rights and freedoms of women.” She proposes “internment of known jihadis and the deportation of non-British citizens engaged in any Islam-related criminal act” as well as closing Sharia councils and banning the burqa. Ms. Waters also wants to “investigate all mosques known to host extremist anti-Western preachers, and subject these preachers to criminal law – including laws on incitement to violence. All non-British preachers of terror or violence should be deported…” She writes that “migration is a positive thing, very few people would advocate an end to all immigration, but it must be carried out sensibly and in the best interests of the British people.” -Breitbart