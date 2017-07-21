Politically Incorrect Truth Teller of the week: David Horowitz

David Joel Horowitz is an American conservative writer. He founded the organisation Students for Academic Freedom. He is also one of the founders of the think tank the David Horowitz Freedom Center and is its current president. He is the editor of FrontPage Magazine and is director of Discover the Networks, a website that tracks groups and individuals on the political left.

Horowitz has written several books on prominent 20th-century American political families that had members elected to the presidency as well as books criticising current culture. He was described by Salon editor Joan Walsh as a “conservative provocateur”.

Horowitz was raised by parents who were members of the Communist Party USA during the Great Depression; they gave up their membership in 1956 after learning of Joseph Stalin’s purges and abuses. From 1956 to 1975, Horowitz was an outspoken adherent of the New Left. He later rejected liberal and progressive ideas completely and has since become a proponent of conservatism. Horowitz has recounted his ideological journey in a series of retrospective books, culminating with his 1996 memoir Radical Son: A Generational Odyssey. -Wiki

The first time I became aware of David Horowitz was when I viewed the below chilling video. I don’t know how he kept his composure while looking into the eyes of the Muslim woman who responded, ” For it” in response to his question. The look on her face and her tone of voice made me think that evil does exist in this world in human form.