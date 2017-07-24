Poll: 91% want equal treatment despite ethnicity

Hobson’s Pledge has released a new poll that will rip a few liberal undies:
A total 91.1 percent of us support the idea that the Government should treat all of us equally at law irrespective of ethnicity, a poll commissioned by Hobson’s Pledge released today revealed.
The poll, conducted by Auckland researchers PureProfile, surveyed a demographically representative sample of 1000 men and women, Maori and non-Maori, throughout New Zealand in the second week of this month.
A slim group of 4.2 percent opposed the idea, while 4.7 percent did not have an opinion, spokesman Don Brash said.
A full 68.8 percent opposed tax exemptions for tribal businesses, 57.8 percent opposed Maori groups’ ability to claim customary marine title to New Zealand coastal areas, and 54.4 percent opposed unelected tribal appointees voting on local government committees.
Tell me again why Bill English keeps cuddling up to the Maori party?
The announcement by Winston Peters last Sunday that New Zealand First would require a binding referendum on whether or not to retain the Maori electorates shows that a significant concern of Hobson’s Pledge has become an election issue, Dr Brash said.
A binding referendum on the Maori seats is a foundation issue for Hobson’s Pledge.
Winston is onto a winner with the Maori seats.
I fully expect National to roll out a similar policy in a bid to shore up flagging support. Farrar will be running the number’s now.
-Hobson’s Pledge
