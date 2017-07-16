[POLL] Aucklanders, is the Waterview tunnel worth the money?

After years of construction and months of delays, the Waterview Tunnel has been open now for just shy of a fortnight.
But has it made any difference?
New Zealand Transport Agency’s Auckland/Northland Highway Manager Brett Gliddon thinks so.
In the first few days, NZTA released figures which showed drastic cuts to the commute times for long suffering Auckland drivers.
There was a 20-minute saving for those using the Waterview Tunnel to travel from the CBD to the airport at 8am on the first Monday compared with using Manukau Rd and Gillies Ave, on the previous Monday morning – so what had been an average 42-minute CBD/airport trip dropped to just 22 minutes.
But it’s not just the tunnel that makes things work. You also have to get on. And off.
Not everyone is convinced, however.
Some commuters have reported getting stuck in heavy traffic flows around the entry and exit to the tunnels, clogging up the Northwestern motorway.
