President Trump the first six months reviewed

So what has President Trump actually done in the six months after he was elected? Love him or hate him he certainly has not been sitting on his hands. A commenter on Facebook, Craig Winfree listed 58 things that he felt Trump had achieved. I have added links to evidence to back up some of Winfree’s claims.
- Supreme Court Judge Gorsuch
- 59 missiles dropped in Syria.
- took us out of TPP
- Illegal immigration is now down 70%( the lowest in 17 years) ** It is actually down 76%
- Consumer confidence highest since 2000 at index 125.6
- Mortgage applications for new homes rise to a 7 year high.
- Arranged 20% Tariff on soft lumber from Canada.
- Bids for border wall are well underway.
- Pulled out of the lopsided Paris accord.
- Keystone pipeline approved.
- NATO allies boost spending by 4.3%
- Allowing VA to terminate bad employees.
- Allowing private healthcare choices for veterans.
- More than 600,000. Jobs created
- Median household income at a 7 year high.
- The Stock Market is at the highest ever In its history.
- China agreed to American import of beef.
- $89 Billion saved in regulation rollbacks.
- Rollback of A Regulation to boost coal mining.
- MOAB for ISIS
- Travel ban reinstated.
- Executive order for religious freedom.
- Jump started NASA
- $600 million cut from UN peacekeeping budget.
- Targeting of MS13 gangs
- Deporting violent illegal immigrants.
- Signed 41 bills to date
- Created a commission on child trafficking
- Created a commission on voter fraud
- Created a commission for opioids addiction.
- Giving power to states to drug test unemployment recipients.
- Unemployment lowest since May 2007.
- Historic Black College University initiative
- Women In Entrepreneurship Act
- Created an office for illegal immigrant crime victims.
- Reversed Dodd-Frank
- Repealed DOT ruling which would have taken power away from local governments for infrastructure planning
- Order to stop crime against law enforcement.
- End of DAPA program.
- Stopped companies from moving out of America.
- Promoted businesses to create American Jobs.
- Encouraged country to once again ‘Buy American and hire American
- Cutting regulations 2 for every one created.
- Review of all trade agreements to make sure they are America first.
- Apprentice program
- Highest manufacturing surge in 3 years.
- $78 Billion promised reinvestment from major businesses like Exxon, Bayer, Apple, SoftBank, Toyota…
- Denied FBI a new building.
- $700 million saved with F-35 renegotiation. ** the amount saved is not disputed but some claim Trump cannot take credit for the savings.
- Saves $22 million by reducing white house payroll.
- Dept of Treasury reports a $182 billion surplus for April 2017
(2nd largest in history.)
- Negotiated the release of 6 US humanitarian workers held captive in Egypt.
- Gas prices lowest in more than 12 years.
- Signed An Executive Order To Promote Energy Independence And Economic Growth
- Has already accomplished more to stop government interference into people’s lives than any President in the history of America.
- President Trump has worked with Congress to pass more legislation in his first 100 days than any President since Truman.
- Has given the head executive of each branch 6-month time Frame dated March 15 2017, to trim the fat. restructure and improve the efficacy of their branch.
