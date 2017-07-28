President Trump the first six months reviewed

So what has President Trump actually done in the six months after he was elected? Love him or hate him he certainly has not been sitting on his hands. A commenter on Facebook, Craig Winfree listed 58 things that he felt Trump had achieved. I have added links to evidence to back up some of Winfree’s claims.

THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil. THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once!