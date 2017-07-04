Pro-Gay and Pro-Refugee business gets boycotted by “minority” group

Starbucks is a great example for other liberal owned businesses on what not to do. By making their business political they have ensured that at least half their customer base is upset. The first time they made a political stand was when they said that they would hire 10,000 predominantly Muslim refugees in preference to Americans. They issued the statement in response to President Donald Trump’s executive travel ban.

“We have a long history of hiring young people looking for opportunities and a pathway to a new life around the world. This is why we are doubling down on this commitment… a concerted effort to welcome and seek opportunities for those fleeing war, violence, persecution and discrimination,” -cnbc.com

While they may have scored warm fuzzies from fellow virtue signalling Liberals, young Americans looking for work were not amused and neither were Starbuck customers who voted for Trump precisely because they want Americans put first.

The backlash from some consumers about Starbucks’ decision to eventually hire 10,000 refugees worldwide could negatively impact sales in the near term, according to analysts… “Our work shows a sudden drop in brand sentiment following announcement of the refugee hiring initiative…Trump supporters threatened to boycott the coffee maker. Since the announcement was made, shares of Starbucks are flat. -cnbc.com

Starbucks’ other favoured minority group that they like to support is the gay community and for years now they have been supporting Marriage Equality. This support, however, has angered a prominent Muslim leader who is now calling on his 30 million supporters to boycott Starbucks. Starbucks gained Halal certification in order to please their Muslim customers but that and their offer of 10,000 refugee jobs was not enough to keep the support of the world’s largest so-called minority group.

A prominent Muslim leader has called for a boycott of international coffee brand Starbucks because its support for gay marriage is ‘not in line’ with Islamic law. ‘If Starbucks only does business, then fine. But don’t bring ideology here,’ Abbas told Reuters on Saturday. Anwar Abbas, the leader of Muhammadiyah, a 30 million-strong group in Indonesia, said Starbucks’ pro-gay stance threatened the ‘religious and cultured’ core of the Southeast Asian nation. Abbas also called on the Indonesian government to revoke Starbucks’ operating licence. Asked why he took a stand against Starbucks, Abbas said he was prompted to speak out after company senior executive Howard Schultz made a pro-LGBT comment. When a Starbucks shareholder complained in 2013 that the company had lost customers because of its support for gay marriage, Schultz said Starbucks embraced diversity and ‘not every decision is an economic decision’.

Unfortunately for Starbucks “diverse” Muslims are not fans of diversity themselves.

‘We also value the religious background of our customers and employees,’ Fetty Kwartati, a director at PT MAP Boga Adiperkasa Tbk, said.

They can value them all they like but Islamic ideology does not value or tolerate the LGBT community.

With the exception of the ultra-conservative Aceh province, homosexuality is legal in Indonesia. But police raids on the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community have climbed in the world’s most populous Muslim country. -dailymail.co.uk