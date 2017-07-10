Probably a sign that ACT has lost their way

The ACT party is a shadow of its former self. They now seem to be the party for wet behind the ears liberal elites. I say liberal because I don’t see any of the former libertarian ideals or idealists there anymore…and as for lower taxes and opposing new taxes, we need look no further that their number two in their list. She’s a local councillor hell bent on forcing a new special rate to pay for roads, completely ignoring that roads are what rates are for in the first place.

Little wonder then their deputy leader has quit…albeit rather petulantly.

ACT Party deputy leader Kenneth Wang has resigned from the party after he received a low list ranking. Mr Wang was offered a spot on the List which he felt wasn’t commensurate with his position, though he hasn’t said what the position was. Mr Wang was ACT’s deputy leader from 2014 until this year. He enjoyed a brief stint in Parliament just before the 2005 election, after Donna Awatere Huata was expelled from the House. Mr Wang said he felt Act holds different priorities now to when he joined the party in 2002. “In 2002, ACT was strongly adapting to new New Zealanders, Asians and Chinese, and I don’t think that today ACT Party is as tough as it was before.” The Party’s list includes a number of fresh faces, but only the party leader David Seymour, ranked first, has parliamentary experience. Second ranked on the list is Beth Houlbrooke, a businesswoman and chair of the Rodney Local Board. Third ranked is Brooke van Velden, an Auckland public relations consultant. Others in the Party’s top 10 are former top cricketer Bhupinder Singh, retail manager Stephen Berry, private investigator Stuart Pederson, business owner Anneka Carlson, lawyer Shan Mg, student Sam Purchas and businesswoman Toni Severin.

ACTs list is irrelevant, only David Seymour will make it back in and that because of a deal in Epsom…if National can be bothered telling the local burgers of that leafy electorate that is what he wants.

One MP isn’t going to cut it in forming a coalition.

-Radio NZ