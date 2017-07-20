Proposed restrictions on advertising advance Cultural Marxist agenda

We have advertising standards to protect consumers from being lied to and ripped off. I cannot advertise that Whaleoil merchandise is a cure for cancer for example.

I am not allowed to tell you that these very cool Tees are bullet proof.

I cannot claim that these snazzy looking caps shoot laser beams and that these coffee mugs are suitable for drinking from while in space.

Truth in advertising is important. Consumers need to feel confident that any claims the advertisers make about their product are factual.They need to know if the product has harmful side effects so that they can make an informed decision. These used to be the reasons why we had advertising standards but now the idea of protecting the consumer has been taken a whole lot further. Now the advertising standards authority in the UK is attempting to protect consumers from ideas and concepts. They are attempting to restricting advertisers’ freedom of speech not because the product advertised is harmful or not as advertised but because the government has decided that gender stereotypes are harmful.

Gender stereotypes reinforce the concept of the traditional family unit. By attacking gender stereotypes the advertising authority is advancing the Cultural Marxist agenda which is to destroy the traditional family unit in order to break down Western society. By labelling traditional gender roles as harmful they are labelling the traditional family unit as harmful.

…The Advertising Standards Authority said it would impose tighter regulation on what it called harmful gender stereotyping. The regulator said a “tougher line” was needed on ads that featured stereotypical gender roles, including those which mock people for not conforming. …The watchdog, which had previously banned ads for suggesting it was desirable for young women to be unhealthily thin, said it wouldn’t ban all stereotypes, such as women cleaning or men doing home improvement jobs. An ad that shows a woman solely doing the housework would be banned under the new advertising regulations in the UK. …So could commercials suggesting a specific activity is inappropriate for boys because it is stereotypically associated with girls, or vice versa. The report cited several ads viewers had complained about, including one for baby formula Aptamil in which a girl was shown growing up to be a ballerina and boys to be engineers and rock climbers. The standards authority does not have the power to impose fines, but British broadcasters are bound by the terms of their licenses to comply with its rulings. Ella Smillie, lead author of a report for the watchdog, said gender stereotypes in advertising “can limit how people see themselves, how others see them, and limit the life decisions they take.” Last month a group of firms including household-products giant Unilever launched the Unstereotype Alliance, a United Nations-backed campaign to banish gender stereotypes in advertising. – AP