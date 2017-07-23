Red Radio’s Kim Hill chews the US Ambassador’s arse

Listeners were treated to a fiery showdown between Kim Hill and United States Ambassador Scott Brown on RNZ’s Saturday Morning show. Hill and Brown repeatedly clashed during a wide-ranging 54 minute interview on subjects from US president Donald Trump’s attitudes to women, the investigation into collusion with Russia, and the 2016 election campaign. The grand dame of New Zealand radio made no effort to hide her obvious disgust for Trump, which drew out impassioned defence from Brown.

“Talking about women, one of the main problems people have had with your president is his apparent misogyny,” she said. “He treats women like objects and addresses them on their appearance rather than their merit.” Brown disagreed, and pointed to Trump’s support of ‘women’s initiatives’. Some, he said, we knew about and others we didn’t. But Hill was having none of it, saying: “We’re talking about a president who is on record as saying he clutches women by the p****.” Brown replied: “I think he apologised and was forgiven.” “Can you apologise for a basic attitude of misogyny?” Brown repeatedly told Hill to “let me finish” and started sentences by saying “with respect”. But Hill continued to call out Trump’s behaviour, while dispensing a few withering “m-hms”. “If I were in the United States as a woman, I would find the presidency of Donald Trump disgusting,” she said, placing particular emphasis on the word “disgusting”. Brown tried to interject, but was beaten back by Hill. “It’s unbelievable to me that all women don’t find Donald Trump disgusting. He is on the record for his distaste and contempt for women.”

The pair clashed again when Hill asked what would happen to Brown if Trump gets impeached or resigns, with Brown saying he didn’t deal in hypotheticals, only reality. “You’re very staunch,” said Hill. “You just don’t like my answers,” Brown said, adding quickly: “I respect you.” Hill: “I have no liking or dislike of your answers, I am merely interested that you won’t contemplate the possibility.” Listeners were also treated to moments of levity, with the sparring partners discussing topics from concussion to hearing a country music song written and recorded by Brown for his wife on their 30th wedding anniversary called Fan the Flames. Brown also spoke about his plans to host a dinner for New Zealand musicians and businessmen when Alice Cooper and former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley tour New Zealand in October. Brown also plans to perform on stage with Cooper. The interview signed off with a polite farewell from both parties. Brown later Tweeted he had a “fun, feisty and fair” interview. Hill famously clashed with investigative journalist John Pilger in 2003, and is renowned for her acerbic wit.

– Sunday Star Times via Stuff