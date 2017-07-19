Last election year do you remember the free ice-cream and llama party?
Free ice-cream, llamas for poor children and tax hikes for the poor are among the policies of the Civilian Party, party leader and political satirist Ben Uffindell says.
…The party had costed $17.7 million for free ice-cream…
The party also wants New Zealand independence from Hamilton, because the amount of power saved if all New Zealanders used energy-efficient bulbs was equal to the amount Hamilton spent on power a year, he said.
“So instead of using energy-efficient bulbs, why don’t we just get rid of Hamilton.”
-newshub
This election year non-satirical political parties are offering plenty of
bribes freebies to voters. They aren’t offering free ice cream or llamas but they might as well be.
The Opportunities Party is promising $200 a week to young people, no questions asked, if it gets into Parliament.
The plan guarantees 18 to 23-year-olds a weekly after tax income of $200…The policy would cost almost $3.4 billion annually.
But the party says some of those costs can be offset, as the age group already receives $284 million in benefits, and it estimates savings of over $260 million can be made around student loans and allowances.
On that basis, the party puts the actual additional cost of the policy at $2.8 billion, an expense it says can be defrayed by axing the National Party’s recently announced $2 billion Families Package.
-newstalkzb
…Benefit sanctions will be lifted, the poorest taxed less and the richest more, while a Green Party in Government would also seek to raise all benefits by 20 per cent.
…The $1.4 billion policy …would effectively dismantle the Government’s welfare reforms …that placed obligations for beneficiaries to prove they were looking for work, not taking drugs, and showing up for appointments and courses…
– A sole parent on a benefit, with two school-aged children and no paid employment: $179.62 better off each week.
– A sole parent receiving the Student Allowance, with two children, and part time work on just above minimum wage: $176.15 more each week.
– A single person on jobseeker support: $42.20 more each week.
– A two-parent family, with one working parent on the median income, with three children: $104.52 more each week.
– Two parents, both on jobseeker support, with three children: $207.46 more per week.
– A two-parent family, both earning the median income of $48,000 with three children: $130.19 more each week.
– Two parents, one in paid work earning $70,000 a year, two children: $87.85 more a year.
-Stuff
To date, Labour has promised $8.2 billion in new spending – already $2.3 billion more than the last election despite there still being almost 70 days to go.
This amounts to $4,742 per household and includes:
- The alternative families package.
- By taking away all tax cuts, Labour has opted to increase WFF by $370m a year
- A new ‘Best Start’ payment for parents costing $303m a year,
- A Winter Energy Payment costing $374m. This Families Package in total will cost an extra $1.047b a year.
- ‘Kiwibuild’ – estimated to cost $2b.
- $680m on developing Auckland Rail
- $100m spend on the Christchurch transport network.
- Labours free tertiary education policy has been estimated to cost $265m in the initial rollout period.
To date, the National Party has announced $0.51 billion in new spending.
This is equivalent to $296 per household.
- Social housing packages in Ohariu ($48.5m) and the Hutt ($76.8m) respectively.
- The largest expenditure so far is from the Housing Infrastructure Fund… The fund is estimated to deliver $1b in loans over ten years. For simplicity, we have assumed the incidence of loan is distributed linearly (i.e. $100m a year).
- There has also been an announcement of a new digital technologies investment in education, at a cost of $40m.
- National has made some announcements of investments in the regions, including new research institutes in Bay of Plenty ($5.05m over next three years). The West Coast will also receive a new research institute as well as other initiatives including improvements to the road network and an upgrade to some bridges (totalling $36.8m)
-NZ taxpayers Union
Image- NZ taxpayers Union bribe_o_meter
NZ First are calling for wool carpets to be put back on the floors of government departments and state houses.
Party leader Winston Peters believes the move would revitalise New Zealand’s declining wool industry and make for better building.
…the cost would be approximately $120 million, based on the Government Property Group’s estimate of Government floor space.
-NZ taxpayers Union
Winston Peters has also promised that a rail link to Northport, near Whangarei, will be one of the first things he will do in government.
