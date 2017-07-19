Last election year do you remember the free ice-cream and llama party?

“So instead of using energy-efficient bulbs, why don’t we just get rid of Hamilton.”

The party also wants New Zealand independence from Hamilton, because the amount of power saved if all New Zealanders used energy-efficient bulbs was equal to the amount Hamilton spent on power a year, he said.

Free ice-cream, llamas for poor children and tax hikes for the poor are among the policies of the Civilian Party, party leader and political satirist Ben Uffindell says.

This election year non-satirical political parties are offering plenty of bribes freebies to voters. They aren’t offering free ice cream or llamas but they might as well be.

The Opportunities Party is promising $200 a week to young people, no questions asked, if it gets into Parliament.

The plan guarantees 18 to 23-year-olds a weekly after tax income of $200…The policy would cost almost $3.4 billion annually.

But the party says some of those costs can be offset, as the age group already receives $284 million in benefits, and it estimates savings of over $260 million can be made around student loans and allowances.

On that basis, the party puts the actual additional cost of the policy at $2.8 billion, an expense it says can be defrayed by axing the National Party’s recently announced $2 billion Families Package.

…Benefit sanctions will be lifted, the poorest taxed less and the richest more, while a Green Party in Government would also seek to raise all benefits by 20 per cent.

…The $1.4 billion policy …would effectively dismantle the Government’s welfare reforms …that placed obligations for beneficiaries to prove they were looking for work, not taking drugs, and showing up for appointments and courses…

– A sole parent on a benefit, with two school-aged children and no paid employment: $179.62 better off each week.

– A sole parent receiving the Student Allowance, with two children, and part time work on just above minimum wage: $176.15 more each week.

– A single person on jobseeker support: $42.20 more each week.

– A two-parent family, with one working parent on the median income, with three children: $104.52 more each week.

– Two parents, both on jobseeker support, with three children: $207.46 more per week.

– A two-parent family, both earning the median income of $48,000 with three children: $130.19 more each week.

– Two parents, one in paid work earning $70,000 a year, two children: $87.85 more a year.

