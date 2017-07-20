Who says he isn’t working?

The opposition and other idiots like Jordan Williams have been attacking Todd Barclay because he isn’t in parliament.

They of course forget all the time off Nanaia Mahuta had, or Clayton Cosgrove and Nick Smith, plus plenty of others.

In any case Todd Barclay isn’t kicking up his heels he’s working…in his electorate…you know like Bill never did when he lived in Karori.

That is some pretty impressive work for his constituents. They are impressed too. Nearly four hundred likes in three hours.

Check the comments, basically they are saying that all politicians are bastards but our bastard is a good bastard.

The media are making more fuss over Todd Barclay than they are of a self-confessed benefit fraudster. That tells me more about the media party than it does about Todd Barclay.

-Facebook