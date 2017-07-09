As SBW tries to remake his image after his red card, his mate the hate preacher features in a Palestine Expo

This is from the UK Jewish Chronicle.
One of the main speakers at this weekend’s Palestine Expo event has previously delivered lectures in which he compared Jews to “fleas”, described equality between the sexes as “absurd”, and defended violent jihad as “part and parcel” of Islamic teaching.
Sheikh Ebrahim Bham, an Islamic preacher from South Africa, is booked to speak on both days of the controversial conference in Westminster, where he is listed as one of the “acclaimed” guests.
The Palestine Expo event, cleared to go ahead by the government following concerns over the organisers’ links with terror group Hamas, is supported by leading trade unions including the National Union of Students, the National Union of Teachers and Unite the Union.
But the JC has discovered examples of Sheikh Bham’s views in his sermons. In one lecture — available online — the Islamic scholar can be heard stating: “People tell me that Jews are human beings. Yes, I know they are human beings.
“Just as fleas are also animals. Just as fleas are also animals, they are also part of human beings like that.”
In another he suggests “modern notions of equal rights for women are actually manifestly absurd”, before stating that the “jihad of the woman is to look after the home”.
Justifying the use of jihad, Sheikh Bham adds in a further lecture: “Now, jihad is a tower in the castle of Islam. We can never, ever deny the aspect of jihad. Jihad is something that is part and parcel of Islamic teachings. Islam makes no hypocritical apology that there is sometimes a need to go for war.”
Jennifer Gerber, Labour Friends of Israel director, hit out at the three trade unions supporting Palestine Expo.
She said: “The values of peace, anti-racism and equality which Unite, the NUT, Public and Commercial Services Union and NUS claim to defend seem sadly absent from Mr Bham’s speeches.
“Many of their members will be bewildered that this is how their subscriptions are spent. They should withdraw their support and disassociate themselves from this event immediately.”
The event is billed by organisers as the “biggest social, cultural and entertainment event on Palestine to ever take place in Europe”.
This is the very same sheikh that Sonny Bill Williams encourages. The support on Twitter that SBW gives the anti-Semitic and anti-women sheikh is in direct conflict with the HRC campaign for which SBW has just become an ambassador.
Sonny Bill Williams is happy to have one standard for him (OK to give oxygen to and promote people who hate Jews) and one standard for other Kiwis (racism is not OK – don’t give oxygen to those that promote racism).
What does the HRC have to say about one of their ambassadors endorsing the teachings of hate-speech preacher who says Jews are no better than fleas?
So, as Sonny Bill Williams seeks to recover his tarnished image it seems his embracing of a nasty piece of work like Sheikh Ebrahim Bham just continues to mire him in controversy.
-Jewish Chronicle
