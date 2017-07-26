Shane Jones joins the next gravy train

Alan Duff puts Shane Jones’ feet to the fire.

Shane Jones is hardly the first politician with naked ambition; probably describes a good quarter of them if not more. To my eyes Jones has that smug, self-satisfied air of an over-confident club rugby player convinced he should have been an All Black.

At least his boss represented New Zealand Maori in rugby. Jones looks like a club player who still turns up on a Saturday expecting to be starting – and start he does because he has that way about him: charming, a little bit naughty, gift of the gab.

If the club has a win, hand the mic to Shaneyboy. He’ll weave his own deeds into the story, you can be sure, and make everyone laugh. So they forgive the fact he’s an average player who sure talks a beautiful game.

For the election, Shane the camp hopper goes up against Shane the Maori doctor in Whangarei, the incumbent National M.P. I don’t know a lot about Dr Reti, but do know of his commitment to the community. He’s done his time in various overseas roles and at local level and seems a decent bloke.

Shanes Jones? Hmm. Excellent public speaker, the sneaky smile/smirk/grin that we could read as, either self-deprecating. Or vanity oozing out a full tube. I can only ask of Mr Jones: What have you done for your country that voters can measure and assess if you’re worthy of representing them?