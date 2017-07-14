Shane Jones to Maori party: “stick to kapa haka”

Shane Jones has a message to what he calls National’s kapa haka party of the National party:

NZ First Whangarei candidate Shane Jones has rubbished the Maori Party’s new IwiRail policy and told them to “stick to Kapa Haka”. Jones, a former Labour cabinet minister who many see as the heir to NZ First leader Winston Peters’ throne, fired off the volley of criticisms a day after the policy was announced. The Maori Party’s IwiRail policy proposes a public-private-partnership between the Government, Iwi, and local businesses to take over mothballed rail lines in the regions and relaunch them. Initially the policy would focus on the Gisborne region before taking the model elsewhere if it was successful. Jones said the policy was badly planned and almost a decade late.

A decade? More like a century.

“The Maori Party has had nine years to influence railway policy. When the Dunedin workshop closed they said absolutely nothing. When the foreign trains came into the country, displacing scores and scores of workers, they were mute, when all of our railway lines in the North were closed,” Jones said. “But now, nine weeks out from the election, they’ve had a ‘choo-choo’ moment. It lacks credibility.” Jones said the Maori Party had “some form” on cultural matters but should stick out of “serious industrial issues.” “They need to leave well enough alone and go back to Kapa Haka. The Maori Party is really the Kapa Haka party of the National Party.” “For nine years their wagon has been hitched to the bulging National Party locomotive.” NZ First have a long-held commitment to bringing back mothballed rail lines to the region – but at this stage lack any specifics about how much that will cost.

The scary thing is, that National would actually entertain this cockamamie idea to appease the Maori party further.

-Fairfax