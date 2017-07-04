Silly Paula draws attention to mad rantings on an unhinged person on Facebook

If I sued every person who ranted madly on Facebook about me I’d be in court for the next 1000 years.

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett is threatening legal action over an online post accusing her, without evidence, of several historical criminal acts. According to a cease-and-desist letter sent to a North Island man by lawyers acting for Ms Bennett, a post and video were published on June 30 containing “material highly defamatory of the Deputy Prime Minister”. The post has been widely circulated and the letter states it has already had more than 5400 shares. “Not only do these allegations very seriously defame the Deputy Prime Minister, but she, and we as her lawyers, will regard it as a form of harassment,” the letter reads. “You should immediately remove this content.” The lawyers acting for Ms Bennett say that further action could be requested in future in terms of remedial action and also say a restraining order could potentially be requested. The letter emphasises Ms Bennett’s “categorical rejection” of all claims made in the post. No corroborating evidence supporting the claims, which cannot be repeated by 1 NEWS, has been produced by the man. Ms Bennett’s lawyers copied media organisations on the letter to the man warning them off publishing the accusations.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s office declined to comment further.

Social media allows the mentally deficient access to a wide audience, and they use it. These sorts of people used to write letters by cutting out letters from a magazine and sticking them to a piece of brown paper. Now they put them on Facebook.

By threatening to sue them Paula Bennett has given credence to the allegations at the very least and now everyone will go looking for them…she is creating her own little Streisand effect.

She should just STFU and ignore it like adults do. Does she not remember the line from her childhood about sticks and stones.

Ignore it, the person posting it is a dickhead.

-1 News