You sir, have the boorish manners of a Yalie

Coates worked for the government of Samoa from 1978 to 1980, promoting the development of small business. He has a bachelor of Commerce from the University of Auckland and a Masters in Public and Private Management from the Yale School of Management.

A Green MP’s suggestion that his party could prefer a second election to a Labour-NZ First coalition is the “height of stupidity“, NZ First leader Winston Peters says. Peters this morning accused the Greens of being arrogant and impractical, but stopped short of ruling them out of any coalition deal. “We are never going to accept that the Greens care more about this country than I do,” he said. “My family has been here almost 1000 years. And I resent anyone who thinks that I don’t care about my country’s environmental future.” He made the comments after Green MP Barry Coates said his party would consider forcing another election if Labour formed a coalition with NZ First without the Greens – a statement which earned him a telling-off from the Green leadership. Speaking to the Herald in Tauranga, Peters said: “I think it’s the height of political stupidity to make that sort of threat. “Because what they’re saying is, regardless of how far they fall in the polls – and they will, mark my words – they still want to be in a government and in control of everything.“ Peters referred to the untreated timber debacle 15 years ago to criticise the Greens. “I can recall them demanding the end of wood treatment in this country, even treating posts in the ground because a kid might bite the wood. “As a consequence, there are tens of thousands of people here who went bust because their homes went rotten. It’s that sort of theory and impracticality that NZ First is concerned to eliminate from politics.” The Greens have long rejected the suggestion that they lobbied for the use of untreated timber.

“We need to stop using this dangerous product and exposing our people, and the planet, to this toxic gas,” said Green Party Health Spokesperson Sue Kedgley. Methyl Bromide is currently used to treat imported food and wood products as well as cars and timber that is being exported.

Toxic timber must be banned

The Government should stop procrastinating and ban toxic CCA-treated timber in all public places – especially children’s playgrounds and parks, Green MP Sue Kedgley said today. “Instead of dithering, pandering to industry and calling for yet more studies, New Zealand should follow the lead of the European Union, United States and Canada, and ban this toxic timber in residential and recreational settings,” Ms Kedgley said. Ms Kedgley is commenting on the release today of a partial review of toxic Copper Chromium Arsenic (CCA) timber by public health specialist Dr Deborah Read. The review concludes that it is not known whether CCA timber is safe; and that CCA is toxic, and arsenic a known carcinogen. “The response of the Environmental Risk Management Authority (ERMA) to the review, which it commissioned, is unacceptably weak – proposing intermediate steps, but not a ban,” Ms Kedgley said.

Green Party Health Spokesperson Sue Kedgley is calling on all local councils around New Zealand to immediately adopt a series of simple steps to protect children in playgrounds built from CCA-treated timber. […] In the longer term, Ms Kedgley proposes local authorities around New Zealand should:

· Investigate non-toxic alternatives to the use of CCA timber in playground equipment (for example, more durable timber species, less toxic treatment of wood, non-wood products).

· Begin a programme of replacement of CCA timber in at-risk playgrounds.

Looks like Winston was right again.

