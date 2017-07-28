Sit down little voters. Uncle Robbo will now tell us that water is wet

Standards of living for the poorest and most vulnerable New Zealanders are being eroded by rising prices for basic living costs, while National has stood idly by, says Labour’s Finance Spokesperson Grant Robertson.

Oh my god. The people with the least amount of income are hardest hit by increases in living costs!

Who knew?

Ok. Everybody.

Did National stand idly by?

No.

GDP has grown. Real wage growth has grown. Benefits have been increased in real terms.

So what on earth is Robbo trying to say?

“Statistics New Zealand data released today is cause for concern, showing rising prices for the basics such as rent, electricity and food are pushing the higher cost of living for the lowest income brackets. “Meanwhile, this same set of statistics reveals the cost of living actually fell for the highest earning group. “Since National came to office, the lowest income earners have faced a rate of inflation that is 73 per cent higher than the highest income earners. Superannuitants have faced a rate that is 89 per cent higher.

There he goes with his percentages again.

Did you know that there has been a 0% increase in Robbo’s IQ for the last three years?

“At a time when rents are rising by five per cent a year, electricity by 4.2 per cent and food by three per cent a year, National’s plan fails New Zealanders who need a boost to their incomes the most. “There is no point to economic growth that does not improve the wellbeing of all New Zealanders. “The Government should not claim that an increase in the numbers children living of low income families is ‘more positive news’. After nine years, it’s time for a fresh approach that shares prosperity with all New Zealanders,” says Grant Robertson.

He’s missed the good ones. The cost of cigarettes. Alcohol. Marijuana and P.

But bread is still $0.99 per loaf, and a whole size 18 chicken is $8.99.

People who know how to manage their money, buy seasonal, hunt specials and don’t blow $40 at Maccas won’t have had much inflation at all.