Six Reasons why you should subscribe to Whaleoil

- Whaleoil is politically incorrect.
2. Whaleoil is health-conscious
3. You will never die waiting to learn what Editor Cameron Slater really thinks about an issue.
4. You will be ad-free
5. It won’t break the bank at only $2.30 a week
6. We have kittens
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.