Skeletons in MPs’ Closets

Guest post

Our Nige said, “Every party has members with skeletons.”

How, why and when do these skeletons tumble out of the closet?

When a person stands in public office, they are formulating laws and regulations on how we go about our business and lives. They are even in charge of the purse strings, full with our money. This action alone allows the door of their skeleton closet to be left slightly ajar.

Now whether that door gets to be open and the skeleton comes tumbling out depends on the actions of how MPs behave and whether their adversaries see political mileage in opening the door. In most cases, it is not the media who instigates the exposure they are just the messenger.

MPs handle their skeleton cupboard in different ways. Some MPs do some dumb things and starting preaching holier than thou stories which are just asking for their closet door to be opened, some brazen it out and managed to keep their door slightly ajar and some just run away never attempting to seek public office again. John Key is a good case in point of the later. Paula Bennett is blazing it out and so far kept it slightly ajar.

Take Metiria Turei’s particular skeleton. She heard the door of her closet was getting squeaky and she thought if she applied a little bit of grease the door would slam shut and her skeleton would be left to gather dust in the darkest corner of the cupboard. She exposed her skeleton’s metatarsals, hoping enough grease had been applied to the hinges in the process. In her stupidity and hypocrisy, she didn’t apply enough, and her skeleton came crashing out of the closet.

As we get more involved in the election, more skeletons are banging on the doors wanting to be let out

Who will be next?