Sledge of the Day

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has slammed Building and Construction Minister Nick Smith on Facebook, linking his policies to a photo of a defecating cow statue.
“Nick Smith’s latest housing policy just dropped!” Mr Peters said in the caption of the photo, which was taken in the infamous town of Bulls.
Mr Peters made his post on the same day the Government announced a new housing plan for the Hutt Valley, though he didn’t mention any specific policy in his post.
The post from Mr Peters is part of a continuing trend of politicians attempting to be more playful on Facebook, similar to Prime Minister Bill English posting his spaghetti pizza picture and ‘walk-run’ video in recent months.
The New Zealand First leader has close to 80,000 followers on Facebook. That’s far more than Labour leader Andrew Little who has 33,000 – and he’s slowly catching up to Prime Minister Bill English who has 100,000.
That is pretty tragic that Andrew Little, the leader of the second biggest party only has 33,000 followers after three years in the job.
-Newshub
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.