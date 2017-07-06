Sledge of the Day

Winston Peters via Facebook:

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has slammed Building and Construction Minister Nick Smith on Facebook, linking his policies to a photo of a defecating cow statue.

“Nick Smith’s latest housing policy just dropped!” Mr Peters said in the caption of the photo, which was taken in the infamous town of Bulls.

Mr Peters made his post on the same day the Government announced a new housing plan for the Hutt Valley, though he didn’t mention any specific policy in his post.

The post from Mr Peters is part of a continuing trend of politicians attempting to be more playful on Facebook, similar to Prime Minister Bill English posting his spaghetti pizza picture and ‘walk-run’ video in recent months.

The New Zealand First leader has close to 80,000 followers on Facebook. That’s far more than Labour leader Andrew Little who has 33,000 – and he’s slowly catching up to Prime Minister Bill English who has 100,000.