Solo mum of 9 having trouble getting a taxpayer funded palace

Social workers are helping a solo mother-of-nine search for a new house as she faces the prospect of being kicked out of her current home. Rochelle Buchanan, 36, fears she and her family will end up on the street if they can’t find somewhere else to live in Tauranga in the next few weeks. She has stayed in a friend’s three-bedroom state home for 18 months, while waiting for her own state accommodation. But a recent letter to her friend said an inspection had shown the property was overcrowded, putting her in breach of the tenancy agreement, … Buchanan was warned that she and her family needed to leave.

The remarkable thing is that if you and I had 9 children and were able to afford a commercial rental, we’d be stacking our offspring in like sardines. Sure it’s nice if everyone has their own little space, but once you have 9 children – needs must.

Not so if you are on a government list. Apparently sharing a bedroom with a sibling is a sign of poverty. Forgetting for a moment that mum and dad (when he was still there) shared a bedroom.

This lunacy is exposed in these extreme cases. Allowing for a bedroom for mum and the youngest being a baby or young toddler, the other 8 can be put in 3 bedrooms, making a 4 bedroom home totally sufficient without having to resort to sleeping in the garage, the lounge or the laundry.

Oh, and just a bit of personal advice: keep your legs together.

