Someone is going to get his arse kicked in caucus this week

Kelvin Davis is probably going to get his arse kicked in caucus on Tuesday.

He’s come out just two days after Labour announced they are ditching charter schools, as a pay off to their teacher union bosses, and said he will resign from parliament if Labour kills off two charter schools in Whangarei.

I promised on MARAE this morning that I will resign from Parliament if the next Labour Government closes either of the charter schools in Whangarei. It was an easy promise to make because those schools will definitely still exist under the next Labour Government. They just won’t exist as Charter schools and students and whanau will not notice any difference.

There is already provision in the Education Act for an alternative known as Special Character Schools. They’ll still teach what they currently teach and learn what they currently learn but their official status will change, the anomalies between state and charter schools around funding, staffing and school reviews will all be ironed out. All the education sector wants is a level playing field between all schools and Labour will create it. It was an easy promise to make and will be an easier promise to keep.

He is showing that Labour’s policy is just a veneer and in reality smoke an mirrors.

Secondly he is showing that up in public. Chris Hipkins will want to deliver an arse kicking…the only problem is Hipkins is limp.

Once again, though, we see a Labour party policy fall down just days after being released.

When Labour says they are going to kill off charter schools, what they really mean is that they will just change what they are called.

-Facebook