Someone needs to tell the ratbag dam supporters they’re dreamin’

Supporters of the now defunct dodgy socialist dam seem somewhat deluded after the result of the Supreme Court decision.

Fellow councillor Debbie Hewitt who had supported the project said it was helpful to have clarity, and said it was not the death knell for the project. “I would not say it’s doomed – I look forward to seeing what DoC is going to do and moving forward with whatever guidance DoC gives us.” Irrigation New Zealand chief executive Andrew Curtis said it was a sad day for Hawke’s Bay and New Zealand, and that the dam depended on the land swap. “If the dam does not go ahead it will have a significant impact – particularly on Central Hawke’s Bay farmers and the rural businesses that support them, and on the Tukituki River.” Central Hawke’s Bay group Water Benefits All spokesman Jerry Greer said they were disappointed with the ruling but the RWSS had had its ups and downs over the years, and yesterday’s development was just another hurdle. The group took heart from Prime Minister Bill English’s statement yesterday that the Government would now look at changing the legislation on such land swaps.

I’ll get Darryl Kerrigan to give them a call. He needs to tell them that they are dreamin’.

It has pretty much been all downhill since the council has had to work with a referee rather than just bully people. The Board Of Inquiry hurt them. The appeal found against them. The court cases go against them. Mediation goes against them. They keep falling at every hurdle. They fail because the dam plan was illegal from the get-go…and none of them thought it all through.

Bill English is similarly deluded, and clearly didn’t learn from the Schedule Four debacle that the government lost.

More to the point, Mad Maggie Barry and Dopey Bill English seem to think they can try to change the law, which is what Robert Muldoon did to overturn the Courts and build the Clyde High Dam back in 1982. And that ended well didn’t it?

Not many politicians are real happy about Bill’s statement on Friday morning about law changes, which suggests Bill won’t have the numbers to change the law.

About the only person Bill might think he can rely upon would be Winston Peters, which would ironic. But, I don’t think he will want to be perceived as the 21st century’s answer to Bruce Beetham and Gary Knapp…hell…Winston was in Parliament at the time so he would have seen the whole mess firsthand.

So, I can’t see the Government getting the numbers – and I suspect their focus group analysis will quickly reveal that doing so is a political poison pill. That’s if they do it.

In the past people have been in favour of water storage but that would be about three or four years ago. The state of the rivers may have moved them on from that, but the polling was heavily in favour of storage back then.

I suspect the issue has moved on, well past the point that Bill English will be able to pass legislation.

In any case the Council will axe the dam now, and that project is over, despite talk of a law change. Nothing is going to recover the estimated $25 million spent by the council so far. Someone should also be asking Mad Maggie how much she cost SoC in purusing a forlorn case to the Supreme Court. Those funds could have been better spent on saving some rare bird.

-HB Today