Sorry BoJo, but Mother England hasn’t cared for New Zealand for donkey’s years

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says New Zealand and Britain will continue to stand together in a “world still full of threats”. Johnson made the comments shortly after unveiling a striking new Weta Workshop-designed memorial at Wellington’s Pukeahu National War Memorial Park. He also said he was keen on the idea of developing some sort of “Commonwealth countries” visa, which would recognise the links between Britain and countries such as New Zealand. Johnson apologised for visa-processing delays that had affected some New Zealanders, and also said New Zealand was near the top of the queue for free trade agreement negotiations once Brexit was complete.

Yep. They cut themselves adrift and now the UK suddenly remember having the Commonwealth to fall back on. Pity they didn’t spent too much time keeping the Commonwealth looked after.

On the good side, it’s made New Zealand have to grow up and stand on its own two feet.

And there is no problem with a new UK-NZ trade deal that includes all sorts of niceties. But let’s not pretend that the UK hasn’t treated us at arm’s length on many issues for quite a few decades.

If they want trade, let’s trade.

Johnson has long been an advocate for Britain to make better use of the Commonwealth in its foreign policy, and during his time as London mayor said Australians and New Zealanders should be able to live and work freely in Britain. However, his Conservative Party has promised to cut net migration. On the increase in health surcharges for migrant workers in Britain, including Kiwis, English said the setting of charges was up to the British Government. “We set ours, they set theirs. Our primary focus is on being able to maintain and improve access,” English said. Johnson would be told of the Government’s ongoing interest on improving New Zealanders’ rights in Britain. “We have to be realistic about the position Britain is in as it embarks, just in the last few weeks, on its negotiations with the European Union.” English said the United Kingdom had some way to go before it could progress trade deal negotiations with New Zealand, and agriculture would be a “challenging” aspect.

Yep Mother England, the kids have grown up. And we’re no longer going to come and fix your problems just because you asked. For one, a fair amount of our population now have no links to the UK, and feel much more at home trading with China.

On top of that, your farmers aren’t going to let our lamb, butter and milk products in without a fight.

– NZ Herald