South Island enjoying that global warming feeling

The South Island is shivering at the moment, even as the world is roasting under ever increasing global warming.

Police are telling southern drivers “don’t go out” after reports of black ice and car crashes after parts of the South Island plunged to minus 10 degrees Celsius overnight.

Heavy fog shrouded Auckland on Saturday morning and domestic flights were cancelled ahead of the series decider between the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions.

Fog restrictions at the airport have been lifted.

Police in the south have warned drivers “not to go out on the roads” due to widespread black ice.

Police said there were reports of “numerous crashes” in the lower South Island, in Central Otago, Southland, and Te Anau.

“Drivers are urged not to go out on the roads at the moment in parts of the Southern district.

“You often won’t realise you are heading towards black-ice before you hit it, making it potentially lethal to drive on the roads at the moment.”

Treacherous black ice was reported on State Highway 6, SH8, SH94 and SH97.

“It’s not even wise to go out walking or cycling as the footpaths will be affected too. It’s been raining again overnight, so it’s more than dangerous than usual if you are trying to drive in these conditions.

“If you don’t have to go out anywhere today please stay in until it’s safe to head out and check weather forecasts before making tracks,” police said.