Super Rugby semis

Since Whaleoil commenters are keen followers of sport and a number of them are competing against each other in Virtual Super Rugby, Whaleoil will be running the usual “multi screeners” post so we can form our usual Whaleoil audience.

Both semis are today (well, sort of), so there will be two posts. Anyone who wants to take the lead and update the scores and other major match events is welcome to do so, as this is audience-driven.

Please, not game talk or scores in the other posts so people who are watching delayed don’t get spoilers when negotiating other parts of Whaleoil.

The Crusaders host the Chiefs and the game starts at 7:35 pm tonight. The Lions host the Hurricanes and the game starts at 00:30 am “tonight”. Will be interesting to see who will be staunch enough to stay up for both matches. It’s the second match that is closer to call, with pundits only giving a slim margin to the ‘Canes and anything goes when facing teams and their supporters on the Highvelt.

According to the TAB, we’ll have a Crusaders v Hurricanes final.

Teams, as announced

Crusaders

1. Joe Moody , 2. Codie Taylor , 3. Owen Franks , 4. Scott Barrett , 5. Sam Whitelock (C), 6. Jordan Taufua, 7. Matt Todd (VC), 8. Kieran Read, 9. Bryn Hall, 10. Richie Mo’unga, 11. Seta Tamanivalu , 12. Ryan Crotty (VC) , 13. Jack Goodhue, 14. Israel Dagg, 15. David Havili,

Replacements: 16. Ben Funnell , 17. Wyatt Crockett, 18. Michael Alaalatoa, 19. Luke Romano , 20. Pete Samu, 21. Mitchell Drummond, 22. Mitchell Hunt, 23. George Bridge,

Chiefs

1. Kane Hames, 2. Nathan Harris , 3. Nepo Laulala , 4. Mitchell Brown , 5. Brodie Retallick , 6. Liam Messam , 7. Sam Cane (cc), 8. Michael Leitch , 9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow , 10. Aaron Cruden (cc), 11. James Lowe , 12. Charlie Ngatai , 13. Anton Lienert-Brown , 14. Tim Nanai-Williams , 15. Damian McKenzie

Replacements : 16. Liam Polwart, 17. Aidan Ross, 18. Atu Moli , 19. Dominic Bird, 20. Lachlan Boshier , 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Stephen Donald , 23. Shaun Stevenson

Lions

1. Jacques van Rooyen , 2. Malcolm Marx , 3. Ruan Dreyer , 4. Andries Ferreira , 5. Franco Mostert , 6. Jaco Kriel © , 7. Albertus “Kwagga” Smith , 8. Ruan Ackermann , 9. Ross Cronje , 10. Elton Jantjies , 11. Courtnall Skosan , 12. Harold Vorster , 13. Lionel Mapoe , 14. Ruan Combrinck , 15. Andries Coetzee

Replacements : 16. Akker vd Merwe , 17. Corne Fourie , 18. Johannes Jonker , 19. Lourens Erasmus , 20. Cyle Brink , 21. Faf de Klerk , 22. Rohan Janse van Rensburg , 23. Sylvian Mahuza

Hurricanes

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Wes Goosen, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Brad Shields, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Vaea Fifita, 5 Sam Lousi, 4 Mark Abbott, 3 Jeffery To’omaga-Allen, 2 Dane Coles (c), 1 Ben May

Replacements : 16 Ricky Riccitelli, 17 Chris Eves, 18 Loni Uhila, 19 Reed Prinsep, 20 Callum Gibbins, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Otere Black,23 Julian Savea

