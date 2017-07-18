Support these companies: Kelloggs, Sanitarium, Nestle as they stop paying for Halal certification

Two of Australia’s biggest breakfast cereal makers are no longer paying third-party companies to declare their products are fit for Muslims to eat. Kellogg’s and Sanitarium have declared there is no need to pay an Islamic business or charity to declare their products contain no pork or alcohol products. Nestle no longer has halal certification applied to its chocolate bars, including Kit Kat, unlike its rival Cadbury.

Thank goodness for that. I can eat Weet-Bix and Kit Kat again. I have been rather staunch on my personal decision not to support companies that are funding the whole Halal certification … issue.

However Nestle still pay halal fees for Milo, Magi noodles, Nescafe coffee, condensed milk and chilli sauces.

Come on Nestle, get with the program.

Sanitarium, the Seventh Day Adventist company behind Weet-Bix, said it saw no need to to pay third-party halal certifiers for its products sold in Australia. ‘As far as Sanitarium’s position on halal certification we do not use meat-based ingredients or alcohol,’ a spokesman told Daily Mail Australia. ‘This means our products are suitable for people choosing halal or kosher foods.’ It added that its plant-based breakfast cereals and So Good soy milk were already fit for Muslim and Jewish consumption. ‘We do not use and have never needed to use the halal or kosher certification symbols for our local Australian or New Zealand markets as it is unnecessary to do so,’ the spokesman said, adding it had previously paid halal certification fees to export their products to 35 nations. Kellogg’s, which sells popular plant-based cereals like Corn Flakes and Special K, denied it last year changed its halal policies over public pressure. ‘They’re inherently halal, so we chose not to renew our certification in 2016 as part of a regular review of all certifications for our foods,’ a spokesman said. ‘This was a commercial decision, not the result of any public pressure or backlash.’

Whatever the reason, the constant channelling of company money into essentially meaningless halal certification needs to be reviewed by any company still paying Halal fees.

They just have to follow Kellogg’s lead and say that there is no business reason to continue paying. Us non-Halal consumers will then happily return.

Just like you stated something is Kosher, you can just state something is Halal. No need for a certified badge.

– Daily Mail