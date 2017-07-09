Taking the fight to the terrorists

Mark Mitchell has given hints that the government is preparing to take the fight to Islamic terrorists:

The Government is preparing itself for potential requests by countries in Southeast Asia for assistance in fighting Islamic terrorists which could involve air surveillance or even deploying the SAS.

Defence Minister Mark Mitchell has confirmed to the Weekend Herald that the Government is seeking advice on what role New Zealand defence forces could play.

“I am revisiting looking at what our footprint is up there and what our policy is what we may need to do to change or adapt what is a constantly changing threat environment,” Mitchell said.

He stressed that New Zealand would contribute only the request of a host country, such as the Philippines, which lost control of Marawi city in Mindanao in May to Islamic insurgents, reportedly fighting under the Isis flag.

Australia has already deployed P3 Orion surveillance flights to help the Philippines armed forces.

Asked if the SAS could be deployed, Mitchell said: “It is possible that we could receive a request but we haven’t received one.”

“There has been no official request come through for any sort of defence support whether it be SAS or search and surveillance P3 type capability but we just take every request on face value.”

But he said the Philippines had big issues with securing the shipping channels which were very active with drugs, weapons, and human trafficking.

Mitchell said the United States was an important defence partner for New Zealand “and they will certainly continue to be important partners in terms of what we are dealing with in terms of this violent extremism starting to move down into our part of the world, into the Asia Pacific.”