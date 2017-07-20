Teacher lied, defrauded students and the school, then ran away overseas

A former deputy principal held fake exams at an Auckland college, then hid students’ answer papers and lied about their whereabouts.
James Haggett taught at St Peter’s College, a Catholic boys’ school in the upmarket Auckland suburb of Epsom, from 2007 to 2014.
He moved back to the United Kingdom, where he was a resident, in 2015 after the Education Council’s Complaints Assessment Committee launched an investigation into his behaviour.
It’s taken over two years for this complaint to be completed. If you add the period of offending to the period suspect teachers are being investigated, you can’t say they are being pulled out of the profession at a reasonable speed.
He was, of course, registered.
– Stuff
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.