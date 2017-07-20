Teacher lied, defrauded students and the school, then ran away overseas

A former deputy principal held fake exams at an Auckland college, then hid students’ answer papers and lied about their whereabouts.

James Haggett taught at St Peter’s College, a Catholic boys’ school in the upmarket Auckland suburb of Epsom, from 2007 to 2014.

He moved back to the United Kingdom, where he was a resident, in 2015 after the Education Council’s Complaints Assessment Committee launched an investigation into his behaviour.