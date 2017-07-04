Teina Pora’s compensation not enough – “grotesquely” unjust, apparently

A decision not to factor inflation into Teina Pora’s compensation payment for wrongful imprisonment has “grotesquely created for him a new and further injustice”, his lawyer says. Pora spent 21 years in jail in one of New Zealand’s worst miscarriages of justice after he was wrongfully convicted of the 1992 rape and murder of Susan Burdett. His convictions were quashed by the Privy Council in 2015. The 41-year-old was paid $2.52 million compensation in June last year, but has sought a judicial review of the Government’s decision not to add inflation to compensation paid to him. His lawyers argue Pora should be given $500,000 more. The current payment equates to about $11.14 for each hour spent in prison, which he compared to the current minimum wage of more than $15. Lawyer Gerard McCoy QC told Justice Rebecca Ellis in the High Court at Wellington […] that the Cabinet’s decision not to allow for inflation in the payment was “not just ungenerous and niggardly, but in public law terms is both unlawful and unreasonable”.

Nothing is ever final in New Zealand. You get a court to make a decision and what feels like seconds later, the whole process is back on to ask for more money, or less punishment.

This is also the reason why there will never be “Full and Final Settlement” for any claims Maori may have against the Crown.

Why certain litigants continue to appeal and bring further action in spite of being told their cases are deceptions on the Court.

Pora’s lawyers will no doubt succeed in getting another half a mil from the Government. After all, it’s not anyone’s money. Only that long suffering ‘tax payer’ again. And the lawyer will pocket a fair portion of it – for the second time.

And then, will it be over?

Not if they can find another angle.

Because in this country, nothing is ever the end if you just keep filing another case in the Courts.

– NZ Herald