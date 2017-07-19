Acids attacks in London this month mean that there is yet another weapon that we need to worry about here in New Zealand. With diversity and multiculturalism comes a diversity of weapons. In New Zealand, we keep it pretty simple with our criminals beating people up with their fists, by kicking them and by hitting them with solid objects. We have had a few machete attacks and the occasional stabbing as well but by and large we don’t do exotic weapons.

We need to consider making acid a restricted item that can only be purchased under strict conditions. Your average Kiwi might never dream of using acid as a weapon but it is a commonly used weapon in India and Pakistan and has also been used inside many Arab countries. One of the acid attacks in London was carried out by a 16-year-old boy who likely purchased it from the local hardware store. Acid will scar and blind people for life. It is a terrifying weapon.

A 19-year-old man has reportedly been charged in connection with an acid attack that occurred in London on July 4. According to Sky News, Mustafa Ahmed has been hit with one count of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and one count of attempted wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. The outlet states that a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s were left injured following the July 4th attack, allegedly perpetrated by Ahmed. …both have still sustained serious burns. Mustafa Ahmed’s arrest comes following a string of acid attacks in London. …on the night of July 13 London saw five acid attacks carried out in just over an hour. …The acid used in the attacks is reportedly quite easy to get a hold of in hardware stores and is proving quite popular given the illegality of traditional weapons like knives and guns in the UK. …this has prompted officials like British MP Stephen Timms to seek tighter restrictions on acid in the UK. -Milo These attacks are not the first acid attacks in the UK. Shockingly they are now incredibly common thanks to diversity. Per head of population the UK has more male-on-male acid attacks than any other country in the world.

Two acid attacks are carried out in Britain EVERY DAY as children use deadly liquids in playground disputes and demand grows to ban sales of chemicals to under 18s London alone saw more than 450 acid attacks last year – with more around UK

Experts say the true scale of the problem could be much higher than that

Police have said victims are reluctant to come forward over fear of reprisals

Campaigners have called for tougher restrictions on youngsters buying acid –dailymail.co.uk