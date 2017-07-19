A 19-year-old man has reportedly been charged in connection with an acid attack that occurred in London on July 4.
According to Sky News, Mustafa Ahmed has been hit with one count of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and one count of attempted wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
The outlet states that a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s were left injured following the July 4th attack, allegedly perpetrated by Ahmed.
…both have still sustained serious burns.
Mustafa Ahmed’s arrest comes following a string of acid attacks in London.
…on the night of July 13 London saw five acid attacks carried out in just over an hour.
…The acid used in the attacks is reportedly quite easy to get a hold of in hardware stores and is proving quite popular given the illegality of traditional weapons like knives and guns in the UK.
…this has prompted officials like British MP Stephen Timms to seek tighter restrictions on acid in the UK.
These attacks are not the first acid attacks in the UK. Shockingly they are now incredibly common thanks to diversity. Per head of population the UK has more male-on-male acid attacks than any other country in the world.