Welcome to Daily Trivia.

Here’s one Colin hasn’t tried yet: a man won the right to a retrial as members of the jury used a Ouija board to contact the victims. (Source)

Black pirates? When Blackbeard captured the ship that would become Queen Anne’s Revenge, there 455 African slaves on board. Many of the African slaves would go on to become pirates rather than continue to be slaves. At the time of Blackbeard’s death, nearly one-third of his total crew were former slaves. (Source)

Joe Arridy was a man with an IQ of 46 and the “happiest prisoner on death row.” He spent his time on death row playing with a toy train, and he went into the gas chamber with a smile. It turned out he was innocent. (Source)

Philip II (father of Alexander the Great) threatened Sparta with “if I bring my army into your land, I will destroy your farms, slay your people, and raze your city.”. The Spartans simply replied with “if.”. neither Philip or Alexander attempted to capture the city. (Source)

The Arab slave trade typically dealt in the sale of castrated male slaves. Black boys between the age of 8 and 12 had their scrotums and penises completely amputated to prevent them from reproducing. About six of every 10 boys bled to death during the procedure. (Source)

Yes, the photo is related to an item, but we are no longer tracking the answers or doing a league table. So by all means look for the link, but you may not get confirmation that you are correct.