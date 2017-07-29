Trains are awesome…oh wait

Labour and the Greens love trains. The Greens even want to replace a road in the Manawatu Gorge completely with a train…because trains.

Trains are so efficient we are told, far better than cars:

A track fault at Britomart Station has caused major delays for Auckland commuters. Auckland Transport has advised services are now back up and running, but delays are expected. Tony Paterson, a city worker who lives in Ranui, said he was running about an hour and a half late home tonight thanks to the disruption. “Nothing’s happening, they’ve completely closed it off,” he told the Herald. Hundreds of commuters were packing out Britomart station when he was there earlier this evening, and those stuck were now wandering all over the CBD trying to find a bus.

No problem, just like cars, the train can just take another way to get there…oh…wait!

This is the problem with transport that is tied, literally, to the surface. When there is something wrong on the track it affects the entire network. There are no passing lanes, no alternate routes. Everything grinds to a halt.

You’d think after literally centuries of the use of rail transport they’d have fixed this fatal flaw. But no.

You can stick trains up your metaphoric arse. They are obsolete and even modern trains are constrained by the stupidity of tracks.

AT’s answer…take the bus. Yes AT, but you’ve completely rooted the roads in the CBD, which buses need, at the expense of this shit little train set that breaks down every week.

Between AT’s fascination for trains and their enabling of a few road maggots I despair.

-NZ Herald