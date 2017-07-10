Trump is Brexit’s strongest ally

Those who are opposed to Brexit have always claimed that without it Britain would be unable to secure lucrative trade deals. Ex-President Obama supported their claims when he was president by stating that Britain would be at the “back of the queue” if it left the EU.

In complete contrast, PM Teresa May had found a strong ally in President Trump who has given a strong vote of confidence in Britains post-Brexit future.

Theresa May has seized on the “optimism” of Donald Trump and world leaders over Brexit to face down a growing rebellion from Cabinet colleagues and backbenchers.

The Prime Minister revealed that the heads of the biggest economies globally had agreed to deepen trade with the UK in a “powerful vote of confidence” in its post-Brexit future.

President Trump personally assured Mrs May that a “powerful” trade deal between the US and the UK would be completed “very, very quickly”, as they met at the G20 in Hamburg.

In a pointed rebuke of critics, Mrs May played up the prospects of increasing trade with “old friends and new partners” after leaving the EU, including China, India and Japan.

It will be seen as a dismissal of Philip Hammond, the Chancellor, who said that not remaining as close as possible to the EU would be “madness”, and business leaders lobbying to stay in the single market and customs union.

…Mrs May will attempt to steady her fragile new Government with a relaunch speech next week that will set out her ambitions for domestic reform and delivering Brexit.

…Her meeting with Mr Trump – the pair’s second round of formal talks – lasted for 50 minutes rather than the scheduled half-hour and was dominated by trade discussions.

The US president said: “We are working on a trade deal – a very, very big deal, a very powerful deal, great for both countries, and I think we’ll have that done very, very quickly.

…“Prime Minister May and I have developed a very special relationship, and I think trade will be a very big factor between our two countries.”

…Mr Trump’s comments on Brexit could not be more different to those of his predecessor, Barack Obama…

They will be seen by pro-Brexit campaigners as perhaps the biggest vindication to date of their argument that Britain can be more prosperous outside the EU than in it.

-telegraph.co.uk