Trump Gifs upset and offend

When the Media Party are not whinging about Potus’ tweets they are complaining about funny gifs that his fans have made about him. President Trump’s enemies have been making funny gifs about him since before he was President and the Media Party laughed at them then and even promoted them. The difference this time is that this one particular gif makes fun of CNN.

Here are three gifs Trump’s enemies made during the election campaign.

Note how violent the above one is and remember that when you see the one CNN are complaining about because they feel it encourages violence against CNN journalists.

Here are three pro-Trump gifs from during the election.

Now here is the tweet and gif CNN is making a huge fuss about.

The gif has inspired other fans to create more gifs mocking the Media Party.

CNN went all Lynch mob and furiously tracked down the person on Reddit who created the gif. They threatened to publicly expose him if he didn’t apologise. It turned out the creator was a 15-year-old boy and the Reddit community has come out supporting him using the hashtag #CNNBlackmail