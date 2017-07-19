It turns out that Simon Flood isn’t that stupid after all

Back at the end of June we asked whether Simon Flood was stupid enough to run in the Clutha Southland selection again.

Pawn of the “Evil Six”, Simon Flood, is apparently thinking about being the human sacrifice to the angry people of Clutha Southland. Simon Flood, a former Merrill Lynch banker from Queenstown, is understood to be considering another tilt at the National party candidacy for the electorate. Flood challenged Barclay for the position last year – a rare move against an incumbent in a safe National seat – and is believed to have strong support outside the party’s membership. Either he is blessed with a special kind of stupid or he is seriously into masochism.

It turns out that Simon Flood has had enough of being the pawn of the Evil Six, and has decided not to run again.

“I’ve decided I’m not going to pursue it,” he said on Monday. “Having been through the selection in December and not been successful, my family and I have basically moved on. The current circumstances were obviously a surprise to us. We’ve re-evaluated the opportunity but we’ve just decided that now is not the right time.”

Sensible move Simon.

You would have been ritually slaughtered by those who hate the Evil Six for doing in a perfectly good MP who is well liked in the community, even if he is not liked by Bill English and the Evil Six.

There is another benefit for Simon Flood, his Gucci loafers won’t be at risk of being covered in cow shit anymore.

-Fairfax