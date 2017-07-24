Two fraudsters, compare and constrast

One is a Green MP, her name is Metiria Turei and she is a benefit fraudster.

She used her crime to create political capital, she has owned up but is yet to take any real responsibility.

The other is a grandmother and is set to spend some time in the pokie.

Grandmother Jasmine Kasiana Teowai Hudson is likely to spend her 63rd birthday in jail after pleading guilty to a $250,000 benefit fraud. An appalled Judge Alistair Garland sent Hudson, who turns 63 in November, home on bail to sort out her affairs before sentencing next month. Hudson pleaded guilty in the Christchurch District Court to rorting the welfare system of $246,872.96. At $20 a week repayments, it would take her 236 years to pay off the debt. Over 15 years, Hudson received an invalid’s benefit, a supported living benefit and reduced Housing New Zealand rent. Hudson claimed she was not living with a partner, when in fact, she was. According to court documents, he is Orsogna Moehau, who she described in statements to the Ministry of Social Development as a “friend” or “boarder”. Her fraud was detected in late 2015. Outside court on Thursday, Hudson did not want to talk to media, but in court her lawyer, Elizabeth Bulger, hinted at a household in disorder.

Metiria Turei has confessed, she should be charged and prosecuted.

We should have zero tolerance for benefit fraud. If she isn’t charged it sends the wrong message and will make these entitled bludgers even worse.

-Fairfax