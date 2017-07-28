Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

The truth behind Turei’s fraud is starting to come out, at last
0

Two mothers, two sons: A family who hates and a family who loves

by SB on July 28, 2017 at 4:30pm

The Palestinian terrorist who slaughtered an Israeli family inside their family home. He will now receive a $3,120 per month reward from the Palestinian Authority that is funded by the West.

The contrast could not be more pronounced. On one side there was a man raised to hate, his murderous attack on a family inside their home praised by his mother who taught him to hate and raised him to kill. Both mother and son are rewarded with $3120 a month blood money given to them by a government funded by Billions of dollars of charity from the West.

Following the attack, the terrorists’s mother appeared in a video that was widely shared on social media, in which she praised her son for the attack, saying she was “proud of him” and hoped he would be released from custody.

On the other side was a man raised to love and to sacrifice his life to protect his family. In this video, the mother of his children bravely explains how she rushed their children upstairs to safety after an unspoken message passed between the two of them.( ** Turn on the captions on the video to read an English translation) 

Elad Salomon sacrificed his life protecting the family he loved from a terror attack inside his family home. His wife protected the children by getting them upstairs while her unarmed husband Elad fought the knife wielding terrorist https://www.gofundme.com/michalsolomon

…Michal Salomon, Elad’s widow, called Orit’s husband, Dror, from the room where she was hiding with her children. She told him in English, so the children wouldn’t understand, “My husband is dead.”

Orit informed her other sister, Racheli, that the terrorist “killed everyone.”

Michal Salomon describes how she had been sitting with her children in the living room after the Friday night meal, playing with them. The terrorist, who had been looking in from the kitchen window, came inside and turned toward the kitchen, where people were standing. His back was to the living room, where Michal and her children were.

“I know that Elad saw us running upstairs and knew that his job was to do everything to keep him at bay,” she says.

“When I went downstairs [after the stabbing], I saw him [Elad] breathing his last breaths, and I longed to go to him and hug him, but I knew that if I did that, I wouldn’t be able to go back upstairs to the children — I was wearing a light-colored dress and Elad was covered in blood. He took three breaths and then stopped moving.

“It was as if he wanted to see that I was all right, and then he let go, as if he knew he had fulfilled his mission to protect us,” she says.

“I don’t feel like a hero. I did what I had to do,” she adds, referring to her quick response in getting her three older children upstairs and hiding them.

-israelhayom

The three victims of the lethal attack in Halamish. . (photo credit:COURTESY OF THE FAMILY AND THE MUNICIPALITY OF ELAD)

 

THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.

Print
62%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu