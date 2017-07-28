Two mothers, two sons: A family who hates and a family who loves

The contrast could not be more pronounced. On one side there was a man raised to hate, his murderous attack on a family inside their home praised by his mother who taught him to hate and raised him to kill. Both mother and son are rewarded with $3120 a month blood money given to them by a government funded by Billions of dollars of charity from the West.

On the other side was a man raised to love and to sacrifice his life to protect his family. In this video, the mother of his children bravely explains how she rushed their children upstairs to safety after an unspoken message passed between the two of them.( ** Turn on the captions on the video to read an English translation)

…Michal Salomon, Elad’s widow, called Orit’s husband, Dror, from the room where she was hiding with her children. She told him in English, so the children wouldn’t understand, “My husband is dead.” Orit informed her other sister, Racheli, that the terrorist “killed everyone.” Michal Salomon describes how she had been sitting with her children in the living room after the Friday night meal, playing with them. The terrorist, who had been looking in from the kitchen window, came inside and turned toward the kitchen, where people were standing. His back was to the living room, where Michal and her children were. “I know that Elad saw us running upstairs and knew that his job was to do everything to keep him at bay,” she says. “When I went downstairs [after the stabbing], I saw him [Elad] breathing his last breaths, and I longed to go to him and hug him, but I knew that if I did that, I wouldn’t be able to go back upstairs to the children — I was wearing a light-colored dress and Elad was covered in blood. He took three breaths and then stopped moving. “It was as if he wanted to see that I was all right, and then he let go, as if he knew he had fulfilled his mission to protect us,” she says. “I don’t feel like a hero. I did what I had to do,” she adds, referring to her quick response in getting her three older children upstairs and hiding them. -israelhayom