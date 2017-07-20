Unions rush in to help Labour get some media oxygen

The last time the media focused on every little thing Andrew Little had to say was when he was being questioned in court. It’s all been downhill since then. Between the Greens and NZ First, the media simply don’t have time to give them any serious coverage, or their policies analysis.

So out of the blue, the unions have started firing off their own analysis / press releases.

Labour’s announced fiscal plan today has been welcomed by the Council of Trade Unions. ‘This plan demonstrates a real and positive alternative to the Government’s budget and gives people a real choice when they cast their vote in September’s election,’ CTU President Richard Wagstaff said. ‘Labour’s fiscal plan delivers real gains in health, housing, education and in infrastructure which are so badly needed after years of neglect and a growing population. People working in our public services are seeing the impacts of this neglect on a daily basis.’ ‘Labour is intent on maintaining and improving our investment in these areas by keeping tax revenue at current levels, instead of the cynical tax cuts approach we keep hearing from National which will result in reduced spending in critical areas.’

Yes, National are overtaxing you, but Labour want to keep that money and spend it all. Twice, actually.

Labour’s promise of a $4 billion funding jolt for education will start to repair the damage that’s been inflicted on public education and will make a huge difference for New Zealand’s children and young people, NZEI Te Riu Roa says. The Labour Party today released its fiscal plan for its first term of Government, committing to a major boost to education that will begin to fix years of underfunding under the National Government. “The children and young people of New Zealand have been shortchanged for too long. Today’s promise of a bold reinvestment in them, and their education, is urgently needed,’ NZEI Te Riu Roa president Lynda Stuart said. “School funding has failed to keep up with need and rising costs and that’s showing, with more children with additional learning needs missing out, and parental donations skyrocketing.

As we saw the other day, putting more money into education causes more money to be spent on education, but it has no discernible effect on educational outcomes.

Labour are basically calling for a $4b payrise for their union mates at the cost of people who work hard and are net tax payers who won’t be getting back the money the government is stealing over and above what they actually need.